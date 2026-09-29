Is Braiden Ward on Wild Card Roster? Red Sox Final Decision Revealed vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox have set their roster for the AL Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees.

They’ll open the best-of-three series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. All three potential games for the Red Sox will be on the road, and the winner will advance to play the Tampa Bay Rays in the next round.

Boston didn’t have a ton of difficult roster decisions to make. There were always going to be a few key pitching calls in the short series that might look different than a regular season roster.

There was also the Garrett Crochet discussion — and he made it.

But there was one name that kept coming up during the process: Braiden Ward.

Ward has never played in an MLB game, but he had a legitimate chance to make this roster.

Is Braiden Ward on Wild Card Roster?

In the end, Braiden Ward missed the Red Sox Wild Card roster.

Braiden Ward did NOT make it. Nate Eaton did. Wyatt Olds and Alec Gamboa in the bullpen. Jovani Moran left off along with Patrick Sandoval, Tanner Houck. pic.twitter.com/Pkqo3Hkt17 — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) September 29, 2026

The choices to keep Nick Sogard and Nate Eaton, both versatile players in their own way, is likely what kept Ward off the roster for this series.

It doesn’t exclude him from being used in later rounds if the Red Sox advance, but he won’t make any appearances against the Yankees.

Who is Braiden Ward?

Ward is a 27-year old outfielder and second baseman originally from the state of California who is now in the Boston Red Sox minor league system.

He was a 16th-round pick by the Colorado Rockies in the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Washington.