Is Rafael Devers Pitching For Red Sox to Sign Alex Bregman?

If his recent social media activity is any indication, Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers may be keen on the idea of his team adding free agent slugger Alex Bregman.

Outside of financials, one of the obvious primary reasons for a potential deal between Bregman (a third baseman as well) and the Red Sox being delayed is that Boston already has Devers manning the hot corner.

After drawing the ire of Red Sox Nation in recent years for trading away former AL MVP Mookie Betts and later allowing star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to walk in free agency, team brass attempted to mend the relationship with fans. Boston locked in Devers with the richest contract in franchise history ahead of the 2023 campaign at $313.5 million over 10 years.

The 28-year-old has responded with two more stellar seasons at the plate, collecting 300 hits, including 68 doubles and 61 home runs to go with 183 RBI over 2023 and 2024. Devers earned his second Silver Slugger award two years ago and his third All-Star nod last season.

His defense has continued to cause headaches for fans in Beantown, however, as he’s paced the AL in errors by a third baseman each season since his first full campaign in 2018, finishing 2024 with 12. Devers also leads all active players at the hot corner with 141 career miscues.

Now, based on a recent “like” on social media, it appears that Devers could welcome a shift to designated hitter to allow Bregman to take over his post.

Did Devers Really Endorse Idea of Bregman Taking Over at 3B?

It’s difficult to say if the Boston basher truly wants to team up with the fellow World Series champion.

Raffy liked this clip of us saying Bregman should be the Sox 3B and he should be the DH… https://t.co/l5TwmW0uPa pic.twitter.com/EQt50D3rUp — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) January 8, 2025

Devers could actually be signing off on the constant rumors that would land Boston a coveted righthanded bat that could lead them back to the playoffs.

With a revamped starting rotation including newcomers Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler, among others, plus a lineup led by Devers, outfielder Jarren Duran and possibly Bregman, some fans are giddy over postseason baseball potentially returning to Fenway Park.

Alternatively, Devers could be bookmarking the podcast discussion to use as motivation this season. The Dominican could shock fans in 2025 and finally take a step forward with his glove, taking him from a star to the upper echelon of MLB standouts.

He doesn’t need to win a Gold Glove, but not leading all third baseman in errors would be a start and a solid year on the diamond could give him the last laugh in the Bregman chatter.

Red Sox Manager, Front Office May Be Opening Up to Devers Leaving Hot Corner

For what it’s worth, Red Sox manager Alex Cora and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow originally rejected the idea of Devers moving out of his starting post when they were asked about the topic at the winter meetings.

More recently, however, Breslow said on Dec. 30 that “as of now” the plan was for Devers to be the starting third baseman in 2025, but he was open to improving the club in any way.

The Red Sox have also been heavily connected to eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado, who’s widely considered to be one of the best defensive third baseman of the 21st century. The longtime member of the St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies would be an even bigger upgrade defensively than Bregman would, as evidenced by his 10 Gold Glove awards.