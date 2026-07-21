Is Red Sox-Orioles Game Postponed? Final Decision Announced

The Boston Red Sox are the hottest team in baseball right now, carrying a 14-game winning streak into Tuesday night’s scheduled matchup against the Baltimore Orioles.

However, the weather forecast for the Boston area prompted fans to wonder early Tuesday morning whether MLB would delay or postpone the game.

Just hours before the scheduled first pitch, that decision became official.

Red Sox-Orioles Postponed on Tuesday

Unfortunately, the electric atmosphere at Fenway Park will have to wait another day, as the Red Sox and Orioles officially postponed Tuesday night’s game.

“The Red Sox-Orioles game scheduled for tonight, July 21, has been postponed due to significant rainfall and thunderstorms in the Fenway area expected to continue throughout the evening,” Boston shared on social media.

The Red Sox have announced that tonight’s game has been cancelled and they’ll play a doubleheader tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/rC32Pf4Z7o — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) July 21, 2026

The decision came as little surprise, with thunderstorms and steady rain expected throughout the evening. The forecast likely would have resulted in multiple delays, making it difficult to complete the game.

When Will They Make Up the Game?

The good news is the teams won’t have to wait long to make up the game, as they’ll play a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Tuesday night’s postponed game has been rescheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday, while Game 3 of the series will remain in its originally scheduled time slot with first pitch at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Both teams have an off day Thursday, making it the perfect opportunity to play a doubleheader. It will also be the Red Sox’s second doubleheader in just four days.