Hi, Subscriber

Boston Red Sox Suddenly Promote 2 Players During Angels Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox
Getty
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 02: Interim manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox stands in the dugout prior to a game against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on May 02, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox had a tough game on Tuesday, as they lost to the Los Angeles Angels by a 6-1 final score. With that, they will be looking to defeat the Angels in their series finale on Wednesday and win the series.

Now, as the Red Sox prepare for their series finale against the Angels, they have promoted two players in their minor league system.

Boston Red Sox Promote Isaiah Jackson & Aaron Nixon to Double-A Portland

Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: A detailed view of a Boston Red Sox hat and glove in the dugout against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Red Sox have promoted outfielder Isaiah Jackson and pitcher Aaron Nixon to Double-A Portland from High-A Greenville, as reported by MiLB’s official transaction log.

With Nixon and Jackson landing these call-ups to Double-A Portland, they will both be aiming to impress during this final stretch of the season. If they do, it will help their chances of starting next season with Double-A Portland.

Observing Jackson & Nixon’s 2026 Seasons in the Red Sox’s Minor League System

Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 08: A view of the baseball hat and glove of Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on September 08, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jackson landing this call-up to Double-A Portland is certainly deserved, as he had a strong season with High-A Greenville this year. In 102 games with the High-A club this season, he posted 21 home runs, 10 stolen bases, 69 RBI, and a .243 batting average. With numbers like these, he showed pop at the plate and will be looking to translate that over to Double-A Portland.

As for Nixon, he has a 2-3 record, a 7.13 ERA, and 27 strikeouts in 22 High-A games this season. Overall, the 25-year-old pitcher has had some growing pains this season but now has a chance to finish off the year on a strong note after landing this promotion to Double-A Portland.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

0 Comments

Boston Red Sox Suddenly Promote 2 Players During Angels Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x