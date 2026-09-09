Boston Red Sox Suddenly Promote 2 Players During Angels Series

The Boston Red Sox had a tough game on Tuesday, as they lost to the Los Angeles Angels by a 6-1 final score. With that, they will be looking to defeat the Angels in their series finale on Wednesday and win the series.

Now, as the Red Sox prepare for their series finale against the Angels, they have promoted two players in their minor league system.

Boston Red Sox Promote Isaiah Jackson & Aaron Nixon to Double-A Portland

The Red Sox have promoted outfielder Isaiah Jackson and pitcher Aaron Nixon to Double-A Portland from High-A Greenville, as reported by MiLB’s official transaction log.

With Nixon and Jackson landing these call-ups to Double-A Portland, they will both be aiming to impress during this final stretch of the season. If they do, it will help their chances of starting next season with Double-A Portland.

Observing Jackson & Nixon’s 2026 Seasons in the Red Sox’s Minor League System

Jackson landing this call-up to Double-A Portland is certainly deserved, as he had a strong season with High-A Greenville this year. In 102 games with the High-A club this season, he posted 21 home runs, 10 stolen bases, 69 RBI, and a .243 batting average. With numbers like these, he showed pop at the plate and will be looking to translate that over to Double-A Portland.

As for Nixon, he has a 2-3 record, a 7.13 ERA, and 27 strikeouts in 22 High-A games this season. Overall, the 25-year-old pitcher has had some growing pains this season but now has a chance to finish off the year on a strong note after landing this promotion to Double-A Portland.