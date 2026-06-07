Red Sox Pitcher Jake Bennett Opens Up on Expected Promotion to Replace Brayan Bello

The Boston Red Sox have been a mess to begin the 2026 campaign. For the most part, their struggles have primarily taken place in their lineup, which has been one of the worst units in the majors this season. However, the pitching staff, particularly the starting rotation, has struggled to piece things together as injuries have begun to mount.

The guys who have stayed healthy and on the mound, though, have generally been great. The exception is Brayan Bello, who posted a horrific 6.34 ERA over his first 12 outings of the season. That led to Bello getting sent to the minors last week, with Jake Bennett widely expected to be called back up to the majors to replace him. And based on Bennett’s latest comments, it sounds like he’s intent on sticking with the team this time around.

Jake Bennett Dishes on Impending Promotion

During the first four seasons of his career, Bello had been a solid middle-of-the-rotation arm for Boston. This year, though, he has been borderline unplayable, and if it weren’t for a couple of strong outings behind an opener, Bello’s ERA would be even higher than what it currently is. Simply put, he has been a mess.

For the time being, Bello will be tasked with figuring things out in the minors, but at the major-league level, the Red Sox need another starter to come up and fill out the rotation. That will likely be Bennett, who has already made a pair of starts this season, posting a 4.35 ERA over 10.1 innings of work.

With both Connelly Early and Payton Tolle establishing themselves in the majors, Bennett is looking to follow in their tracks as a high-upside prospect himself. Bennett knows he didn’t do enough to stick around during his first stint in the majors earlier this year, but he’s intent on proving he belongs in Boston, should he officially get promoted like he is expected to.

“It would mean the world,” Bennett said of getting called back up to the majors, per Tommy Cassell of The Worcester Telegram & Gazette. “It was a great opportunity the first time, and if they call my name again, (I’ll) try and do as much with it as I can.”

Red Sox Need Their Pitching Staff to Keep Stepping Up

Early and Tolle have teamed up with Ranger Suarez and Sonny Gray to form an effective four-man rotation for the Sox, and assuming Garrett Crochet eventually returns from the injured list, this group should be fine. In the meantime, though, finding a No. 5 starter has been a struggle, especially with Bello turning into arguably the worst pitcher in the league from seemingly out of nowhere.

With the lineup relying heavily on production from Willson Contreras, Wilyer Abreu, and Ceddanne Rafaela, the pitching staff is going to have to keep on delivering the goods if this team wants any shot at turning things around. Boston will be back in action on Sunday afternoon for a contest against its longtime rival, the New York Yankees.