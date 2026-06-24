Boston Red Sox Predicted To Trade All-Star Outfielder to the National League

If there is one thing that we are learning about the 2026 Boston Red Sox, it’s that change is coming. As much as Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow wants to hold off on selling at this point, the writing is on the wall.

Despite a 5-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night, Boston is sitting in the basement of the American League East. They have an AL-low 32 wins, which is less than ideal in the last full week of June. There are some players that Boston and Breslow have that other teams would be interested in acquiring. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted one move the Red Sox will make before the deadline.

Boston Red Sox Predicted To Trade Jarren Duran to the Arizona Diamondbacks

If there is one name for Boston that has been linked in trades over the last year, it’s outfielder Jarren Duran. According to Rymer, Duran might be Breslow’s best trade chip.

“Blowing it up already feels like Boston’s best course of action, and Duran might be the most valuable chip in their ample collection. Even if he only has a 78 OPS+ this year, the power and speed are there, and his history includes a 9-rWAR season,” Rymer wrote.

There is no doubt that the power and speed are there. However, his stats are down this season. Duran is slashing just .199/.258/.366 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs. He is a perfect 11-for-11 in stolen bases in 72 games. The Arizona Diamondbacks are a team that he’s been linked to before. Rymer thinks he could still end up there.

“Sean McAdam of MassLive reported in January that the Diamondbacks have “long coveted” Duran, and they happen to be deep in one area where the Red Sox are very, very shallow: right-handed hitting,” added Rymer.

Arizona is not the only team that Duran has been linked to. The Houston Astros were a team that was a possible trade destination over the winter. In the end, Breslow stood pat, and that is looking like the wrong decision.

Boston Red Sox Deadline Fire Sale Seems Inevitable

Despite what Breslow says, a sale in Boston is coming. Whether it’s Duran, pitchers Sonny Gray, Aroldis Chapman, or Garrett Whitlock, first baseman Willson Contreras, or anyone else, times are about to change.

Duran is two years removed from his All-Star MVP season. In 2024, he slashed .285/.342/.492 with a career-high 21 home runs and 75 runs driven in. However, there has been a regression over the last two seasons. Some might say his trade stock is down, but there is a team that would certainly look to acquire him. A change of scenery might do him some good.

Breslow bringing back five outfielders for three spots never made sense. Trading at least one over the winter was the move to make. Instead, he’s stuck with a crowded outfield and a team in the basement of the AL East. Firing manager Alex Cora didn’t have the effect Breslow hoped it would. Duran to Arizona feels like a deal that would benefit both sides at this point.