The Boston Red Sox finish off their series against the New York Yankees on Sunday. The Red Sox will be looking to end it with a victory, as they have lost two out of their first three games to New York during it.

The Red Sox are making some alterations to their lineup for their series finale against the Yankees. One change involves outfielder Jarren Duran.

Boston Red Sox Make Jarren Duran Announcement During Yankees Series

The Red Sox have revealed their lineup for their Sunday game against the Yankees. Among the most notable changes involves Duran, as he will be back in the lineup. This comes after he did not start in the second game of Boston’s doubleheader against New York on Saturday.

Duran will be batting seventh for Boston in their series finale against New York and will be playing left field.

Here is the Red Sox’s full batting order for their Sunday matchup against the Yankees.

R. Anthony DH

C. Rafaela CF

W. Abreu RF

W. Contreras 1B

A. Rutschman C

C. Durbin 3B

J. Duran LF

T. Story SS

N. Sogard 2B

Duran’s 2026 Season So Far With the Red Sox

Duran has had a down season for Boston in 2026. In 127 games this campaign, the former All-Star has recorded 18 home runs, 66 RBI, and a low .208 batting average. This is after he posted 16 home runs, 84 RBI, and a .256 batting average in 157 games for Boston during the 2025 season.

Duran has also been on a bit of a cold streak lately, as he has not gotten a hit in each of his last two games. Now, he will be looking to change that against New York in what’s a big game for Boston.