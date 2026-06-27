Red Sox OF Jarren Duran Had Another Fan Incident: What to Know

It’s been a great weekend for the Boston Red Sox on the whole, taking three out of the first four games against the New York Yankees. In a difficult season, it’s helped the Red Sox feel competitive for the first time.

However, Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran largely hasn’t been able to contribute to that and continues to struggle at the plate. That boiled over in frustration when he broke his bat on Saturday following a strikeout.

To make things worse, there was another interaction between the Duran and a fan that he had to address following the game. It appeared that a fan and Duran exchanged words before security came to address the fan. Meanwhile, Willson Contreras got involved as well, trying to play peacemaker. This comes in a career where Duran has become known for having bad interactions with fans in the middle of games.

Boston Red Sox Manager Chad Tracy and Jarren Duran Addressed the Fan Incident

On what should have been a more joyous postgame, Jarren Duran was forced to address the incident. However, the Red Sox outfielder would do his best to dismiss it, saying, “Nothing happened.”

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy added to that, explaining that the fan had been chirping all game. Eventually, the Red Sox asked security to remove the heckler. Tracy did not want to repeat what the heckler was saying.

“Enough for us to say, can you please get them out?” Tracy explained.

Heckling is a fairly common thing at any sporting event. Usually in good spirit, it appears that the Red Sox felt like this time the fan crossed the line. However, for the time being, it’s unclear what exactly was said.

“There’s some people that were chirping and had been chirping for a few innings. Started chirping toward Jarren again. We grabbed him and got him down (into the dugout) and told them (security), ‘Can you get them out?’ That was all,” Tracy added.

Jarren Duran Has a History of Bad Fan Interactions

At this point in his career, Jarren Duran has made himself a target for fans. That goes back to the 2024 season, when he was suspended for using a homophobic slur in response to a fan heckling him, saying he needed a tennis racket to hit the ball.

Shortly after that, a Netflix documentary was released following the Red Sox. In it, Duran was open and vulnerable about his mental health struggles. For many, this was a way to begin a larger conversation about mental health and helped them to seek help if they needed it. However, for others, it became a reason to target Duran, who already had one extremely publicized fan interaction.

That came in 2025. While playing on the road against the Cleveland Guardians, a fan told Duran to kill himself, and he had to be restrained.

Earlier in 2026, the Red Sox star was noted for flipping a middle finger at a fan during a road game against the Minnesota Twins. Similarly, to the most recent incident, it’s unclear what the fan did or said to earn the reaction. Regardless, it was another moment where he came across badly to many onlookers.