Jarren Duran Cuts Off Almost All His Hair

It’s been a really tough year for Jarren Duran.

Duran used to be a star outfielder for the Boston Red Sox. His game has regressed a lot over the past two seasons.

Baseball players are superstitious, and it can often lead to drastic changes to try and fix the mojo.

Duran took most of this season before going for it, but he’s made a drastic change now.

At the top of this article, you can see Duran’s long and flowing hair.

Now, that hair is gone. He got what looks like a buzzcut.

Jarren Duran Haircut

Here, you can see Duran’s short hair. You can’t see everything under the batting helmet, but he sure doesn’t have the hair he used to have:

Looks like Jarren Duran cut all his hair off for his 30th birthday. pic.twitter.com/Lz6zcTB4ZI — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) September 6, 2026

As Milliken notes in the above post, Duran just turned 30 on Saturday, Sept. 5.

He’s got a new look, and maybe it can help him contribute more to the Red Sox as they try to get into the playoffs and make some noise.

Jarren Duran’s Rough Stats

The first question worth asking is this: Did the haircut have an immediate effect?

Well, Duran went 0-for-4 with a strikeout against the Orioles on Sunday. So maybe not so much.

It takes more than just a haircut to fix where Duran is at this point.

He’s hitting .196 in his last 30 games, .137 in his last 15 games, and .111 in his last seven games.

In 2024, Duran had an .834 OPS with 14 triples, 21 homers and 34 steals.

In 2025, that dropped to a .774 OPS with 13 triples, 16 homers and 24 steals.

This season, it’s even worse. His OPS is brutal .614. He has four triples, although he has still hit 19 homers and stolen 18-of-22 bases.

The injury to Ceddanne Rafaela has temporarily removed the issue, but in general, this is a crowded outfield in Boston that doesn’t necessarily need Duran to play every day anymore. With his struggles, it makes sense for the Red Sox to look in other directions.

Wilyer Abreu holds down right field, and centerfield is Rafaela’s once he is back.

Roman Anthony is back from injury, so he’ll play a big part in the plans the rest of the way.

Duran had been a trade candidate last offseason, and it seemed like the Red Sox would have to trade one of their outfielders, but they didn’t move any of them.

Now, they’re stuck with Duran the rest of the way before recalibrating for the future.

Duran has struggled to hold up his end of the bargain, but he’s hoping a little less weight on his shoulders, thanks to his buzz cut, can help the cause. It remains to be seen, but given how tough it’s been for him, it was worth a shot.