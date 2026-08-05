Jarren Duran Gets Brutally Honest About His Future With Red Sox

If there was any player more uncertain about his future heading into Monday’s MLB trade deadline for the Boston Red Sox, it was outfielder Jarren Duran.

Duran has not had the season he envisioned. Ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox, he got brutally honest about his struggles, what he thought would happen before the trade deadline, and his future with the organization.

Duran’s Comments on Future

According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, Duran called himself the “worst player” in MLB this season statistically. He also admitted he thought the Red Sox were going to release him before Monday’s trade deadline passed.

“To be honest, I thought I was going to be released,” Duran said. “I am the worst player in MLB statistically. I hate looking at the numbers, but when you’re going bad, you look at the numbers and it was pretty obvious how bad I was… I’m just thankful that I have the opportunity to continue this run with this team and this organization, and hopefully make a playoff push.”

Jarren Duran said he thought he was going to be released leading up to the trade deadline, via @alexspeier: “To be honest, I thought I was going to be released… I am the worst player in MLB statistically. I hate looking at the numbers but when you’re going bad, you look at the… pic.twitter.com/0NaFVl8tTn — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) August 4, 2026

Duran’s 2026 Season

Duran entered Tuesday night’s game batting .200 with 14 home runs and 57 RBIs. He wasted no time making an impact, blasting his 15th home run of the year in his first at-bat.

His homer came immediately after Caleb Durbin’s grand slam. It continued the Red Sox’s offensive surge, which has been the club’s biggest storyline over the past month and a half.

Looking at the Red Sox

Boston went 21-4 in July, remains unbeaten in early August, and has rattled off eight consecutive series victories. The Red Sox have climbed from the bottom of the American League standings to within striking distance of the New York Yankees for the AL’s second-best record.