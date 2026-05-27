Jarren Duran Made Boston Red Sox History In Braves Game

On Tuesday night, the Boston Red Sox hosted the Atlanta Braves for the first game of their series (at Fenway Park).

The Red Sox lost by a score of 7-6.

Despite the loss, Jarren Duran finished with two hits (including one home run).

Jarren Duran Made Boston Red Sox History

With his home run, Duran also made Red Sox history.

Rob Bradford of WEEI wrote: “Jarren Duran’s 10th career leadoff homer ties Jacoby Ellsbury for second-most in Red Sox history, only behind Mookie Betts”

Duran is now batting .198 with 38 hits, seven home runs, 26 RBI’s, 24 runs and 10 stolen bases in his first 48 games of the season.

He is in his sixth MLB season (all with the Red Sox).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Duran:

@SlangsOnSports: “Most leadoff home runs, Red Sox history: Mookie Betts: 20 Jarren Duran: 10 Jacoby Ellsbury: 10 Dom DiMaggio: 9 Tommy Harper: 9”

@TheBeatwriter: “Jarren Duran’s leadoff homer was only the second lead-off homer Spencer Strider has allowed in his career. Ketel Marte hit the first one in April 2024.”

@ggeiss_mlb: “Leadoff bomb for Jarren Duran. This ball is gone in 30/30 ballparks… absolutely destroyed. 106.9 EV / 412 FT solo HR:”

Chris Cotillo: “Jarren Duran smokes a leadoff homer and the Red Sox have instant offense for the second straight series. They’ll hope this one ends up better.”

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are at the bottom of the American League East with a 22-31 record in 53 games.

They have won four out of their last ten games (and are 8-18 in 26 games at Fenway Park).

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “The Boston Red Sox are 8-18 at Fenway Park, and are on pace to go 25-56 at home. The last time they played a full season with fewer than 30 victories at home was in 1932 when they were 24-47 at Fenway Park and 3-3 at Boston Braves Field in a 154-game season.”

The Red Sox have two more games against the Braves before a series with the Cleveland Guardians on Friday in Ohio.