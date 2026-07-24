Red Sox Predicted to Trade All-Star Outfielder by the Deadline

For much of this season, the Boston Red Sox seemed destined to miss the playoffs. They struggled for most of the year, but they have since turned things around in a major way. After going on a historic 15-game winning streak before their most recent loss to the Baltimore Orioles, the Red Sox now sport a 52-49 record. They also currently hold the final wild card spot in the American League.

With how significantly the Red Sox have turned their season around, they are now standing out as prime buyers at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. They have some roster needs that they should be looking to address.

However, if the Red Sox hope to add new talent to their roster, they will need to give up other players in the process. Because of this, one of their notable outfielders is being viewed as a prime trade candidate.

The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey recently predicted that the Red Sox will trade outfielder Jarren Duran by the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline to improve their roster elsewhere.

“Including Duran in a package with prospects for a right-handed bat might strengthen any potential deal,” McCaffrey wrote. “A change of scenery might help him, too.”

With the Red Sox having a surplus of MLB-caliber outfielders and other roster needs, it makes sense that Duran is being highlighted as a trade candidate to watch.

Jarren Duran Could Be Good Trade Chip for Red Sox

If the Red Sox decide to ship Duran at the deadline, he certainly has the potential to generate a good amount of interest. This is because he has already been an All-Star in the past and is right in his prime at 29 years old. He is also under team control through the 2028 season, so he would be more than a rental for any interested teams. This only adds to his appeal.

Duran has struggled at times this season, as evidenced by his .190 batting average in 94 games. However, he also notably hit nine of his 13 home runs this season in the month of May alone, so he can be a major difference-maker when playing at his best.

With all of this, Duran could be a player that helps the Red Sox land an upgrade on their roster elsewhere. If teams feel that he can turn things around and be more consistent, he could be a hot commodity leading up the deadline.

Which Teams Could Make Sense as Landing Spots for Red Sox’s Jarren Duran?

With Duran being a young outfielder under team control, he could be a good fit on a number of different teams. A few specific clubs that could make sense for the Red Sox outfielder include the San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

At the end of the day, the Red Sox have a decision to make with Durran. Their outfield is too crowded for the other roster needs that they have, so it will be interesting to see if they end up moving on from the Corona, California native.