Jarren Duran Reacts To Shocking Boston Red Sox Trade

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox finished their series with the Toronto Blue Jays (at Fenway Park).

The Red Sox won by a score of 6-1.

They also took two out of three games in the series.

Jarren Duran finished with three hits, two RBIs, one run and one stolen base.

Duran Reacts To Red Sox Making Trade

Ahead of Sunday’s game, news came out that the Red Sox had traded Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals.

The Red Sox wrote (via X): “The #RedSox have acquired INF Curtis Mead from the Washington Nationals, in exchange for LHP Connelly Early.”

After the trade, Duran was asked for his thoughts on the deal (h/t NESN).

Duran: “I saw it this morning when I woke up… He was in here like saying his goodbyes to people… He was emotional. I was emotional with him. It was just tough to see him go… It just sucks to see a young guy go when you’ve kind of seen him kind of develop into the big leagues.”

Early had spent both of his MLB seasons with the Red Sox.

Right now, the 24-year-old is 7-5 with a 3.44 ERA in 17 starts.

ESPN’s Buster Olney wrote: “The price that the Red Sox paid for Curtis Mead seems excessive — Connelly Early has less than a year of service time, and looks like he’ll be a really good starter for a long time. But keep in mind that starting pitching is generally plentiful in this trade market, while good RH hitting is scarce. A premium was paid for Mead, who is having his best season.”

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox got off to a very slow start to the 2026 season.

That said, they have been the hottest team in the MLB over the last two weeks.

With Sunday’s win, the Red Sox improved to 54-50 in 104 games, which has them as the third-place team in the American League East.

Following the Blue Jays, they are now headed out west for a series with the Athletics that starts on Monday night in California.