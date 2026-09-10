Boston Red Sox Polarizing Former All-Star Named Top Offseason Trade Target

While the Boston Red Sox had an ugly start to the 2026 season, they undoubtedly bounced back nicely. They currently have an 80-67 record and hold the second wild card spot in the American League.

Yet, while this season has been a success for the Red Sox so far, that has not been the case for Jarren Duran. The former All-Star outfielder has struggled with consistency throughout the season and is now finding himself back in the rumor mill.

In a recent article for MLB.com, Mark Feinsand named Duran among the top trade candidates to watch during this offseason.

“Boston will have to settle on a lesser return if it trades Duran, but with Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu on the roster, Duran doesn’t have a clear-cut role if that trio is healthy. When it comes to change-of-scenery candidates, Duran may be the poster child of that group,” Feinsand wrote.

With the Red Sox having a surplus of outfielders, it would make sense if they looked to move him to improve their roster elsewhere. He could use a fresh start, and that has been the case for a while now.

Boston Red Sox’s Jarren Duran Could Generate a Good Amount of Interest

With Duran being 30 years old and a former All-Star, it is certainly possible that he could generate some interest around the majors this offseason. This is especially so when noting that this year’s free agency class is not the strongest.

If a team feels that Duran can be more consistent, it would not be too shocking if he ends up landing elsewhere during the offseason. When playing at his best, he provides good pop and is also a threat on the basepaths.

Looking at Duran’s 2026 Season So Far With the Red Sox

Duran has appeared in 137 games so far this season with the Red Sox, where he has recorded 15 doubles, 18 stolen bases, 20 home runs, 69 RBI, and a very low .207 batting average. This is after he posted 13 triples, 16 home runs, 41 doubles, 84 RBI, and a .256 batting average in 157 games for Boston during the 2025 season. With that, he has taken a notable step in the wrong direction this season.

Although this is the case, the possibility of him being dealt this offseason should not be ruled out. He was an All-Star just back in 2024 and is right in his prime, so he could be an interesting bounce-back trade target for a team needing help in their outfield. Perhaps joining a new team could be what helps him regain his previous top form.