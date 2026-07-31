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Red Sox Announce Telling Jarren Duran Trade Update: Report

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Jarren Duran
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The Boston Red Sox are willing to trade outfielder Jarren Duran, CBS Sports' Julian McWilliams reports.

The Boston Red Sox, fresh off a league-leading 15-game win streak, are looking to make a big move at the Aug. 3 MLB Trade deadline.

Recent reports have suggested that Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is involved in these rumors. The former All-Star Game MVP is a name that could be on the move over the weekend.

Labeled as “clear buyers,” according to CBS Sports’ Julian McWilliams, the insider said that Jarren Duran is a player the Red Sox are willing to part ways with at the deadline.

“The Red Sox, clear buyers after a 15-game winning streak helped them surge back into the playoff race, are willing to trade outfielder Jarren Duran before Monday’s deadline, multiple sources told CBS Sports,” McWilliams wrote.

 

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Red Sox Announce Telling Jarren Duran Trade Update: Report

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