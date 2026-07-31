Red Sox Announce Telling Jarren Duran Trade Update: Report

The Boston Red Sox, fresh off a league-leading 15-game win streak, are looking to make a big move at the Aug. 3 MLB Trade deadline.

Recent reports have suggested that Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is involved in these rumors. The former All-Star Game MVP is a name that could be on the move over the weekend.

Labeled as “clear buyers,” according to CBS Sports’ Julian McWilliams, the insider said that Jarren Duran is a player the Red Sox are willing to part ways with at the deadline.

“The Red Sox, clear buyers after a 15-game winning streak helped them surge back into the playoff race, are willing to trade outfielder Jarren Duran before Monday’s deadline, multiple sources told CBS Sports,” McWilliams wrote.