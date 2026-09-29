Boston Red Sox Suddenly Demote 22-Year-Old Before Yankees Series

On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox kick off their AL Wild Card series against the New York Yankees.

The Red Sox will be looking to start their series against the Yankees on the right foot by picking up a victory in Game 1.

Now, as Boston prepares for their series opener against New York, they have demoted one of their young pitchers.

Jedixson Paez Demoted to Triple-A Worcester

After being called up to Boston’s roster earlier in the week, pitcher Jedixson Paez has been demoted back to Triple-A Worcester. The move was announced by MiLB.com’s official transactions log.

Seeing Paez being sent back to Triple-A is not necessarily surprising, as the young pitcher is still developing his game.

Looking at Paez

While Paez has been sent back to Triple-A Worcester, it is certainly not because of his recent performance with Boston. In fact, he pitched very well during his latest chance on Boston’s major league roster.

During his most recent appearance for the Red Sox on Sep. 25 against the Chicago Cubs, Paez pitched five scoreless innings. During then, he struck out five batters and only allowed three hits. With this, the 6-foot-1 righty certainly made a statement in his most recent appearance for Boston.

Now, Paez will be looking to replicate that form once he gets his next chance in the majors. Yet, for now, he will be back with Triple-A Worcester with this latest roster move.

In five appearances this season split between the Chicago White Sox and Red Sox, Paez had a 1-1 record, a 10.80 ERA, and eight strikeouts.