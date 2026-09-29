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Boston Red Sox Suddenly Demote 22-Year-Old Before Yankees Series

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Seattle Mariners v Boston Red Sox
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 01: Jedixson Paez #65 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Fenway Park on September 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox kick off their AL Wild Card series against the New York Yankees.

The Red Sox will be looking to start their series against the Yankees on the right foot by picking up a victory in Game 1.

Now, as Boston prepares for their series opener against New York, they have demoted one of their young pitchers.

Jedixson Paez Demoted to Triple-A Worcester

Seattle Mariners v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 01: Jedixson Paez #65 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Fenway Park on September 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

After being called up to Boston’s roster earlier in the week, pitcher Jedixson Paez has been demoted back to Triple-A Worcester. The move was announced by MiLB.com’s official transactions log.

Seeing Paez being sent back to Triple-A is not necessarily surprising, as the young pitcher is still developing his game.

Looking at Paez

Chicago Cubs v Boston Red Sox - Game Two
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 25: Jedixson Paez #65 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after a ninth inning win over the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park on September 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

While Paez has been sent back to Triple-A Worcester, it is certainly not because of his recent performance with Boston. In fact, he pitched very well during his latest chance on Boston’s major league roster.

During his most recent appearance for the Red Sox on Sep. 25 against the Chicago Cubs, Paez pitched five scoreless innings. During then, he struck out five batters and only allowed three hits. With this, the 6-foot-1 righty certainly made a statement in his most recent appearance for Boston.

Now, Paez will be looking to replicate that form once he gets his next chance in the majors. Yet, for now, he will be back with Triple-A Worcester with this latest roster move.

In five appearances this season split between the Chicago White Sox and Red Sox, Paez had a 1-1 record, a 10.80 ERA, and eight strikeouts.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Boston Red Sox Suddenly Demote 22-Year-Old Before Yankees Series

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