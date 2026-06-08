Boston Red Sox Reliever Explains Meltdown Against New York Yankees

The more things look like they’re going to change for the Boston Red Sox in 2026, the more they stay the same. After winning the first game of their three-game series against the New York Yankees on Friday, the Red Sox were going for a mini two-game sweep on Sunday.

After Saturday night’s game was rained out, Boston was looking to pick up some momentum with a win on Sunday at Yankee Stadium before playing the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida for three more games. However, the Boston bullpen had other ideas.

Tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the eighth, the Red Sox bullpen imploded by allowing five runs with two outs in what turned into a 6-1 loss. Just when they were looking to gain some momentum in the Bronx, things fell apart. After the game, Boston reliever Justin Slaten spoke about failing in one of the bigger moments of the season.

Boston Red Sox Reliever Justin Slaten Struggled in Key Moment

Interim Red Sox manager Chad Tracy currently has limited bullpen options. He has limited options in arms he can trust. Garrett Whitlock on the injured list is a big loss. That was exposed on Sunday afternoon in the eighth inning.

After getting the first two outs in the inning, Slaten allowed a solo home run to Cody Bellinger for a 2-1 Yankees lead.

“A cutter … in a spot where Bellinger can get to it,” Tracy said. “So it is what it is.”

However, things would go from bad to worse. Amed Rosario singled, and Trent Grisham followed a stolen base with an RBI single. After Anthony Volpe walked, Tracy went to Joe La Sorsa against Jazz Chisholm. Acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates last week, it was La Sorsa’s Boston debut. What a disaster.

Chisholm took the first pitch from La Sorsa and drilled a three-run home run for a 6-1 Yankees lead. What was a promising spot, tied 1-1 in the eighth inning, turned into another bullpen meltdown.

“It’s the moment that you thrive on. I cherish being able to step into that position,” said Slaten. “Just had a day where it didn’t go my way. I made a bad pitch, gave up the lead, and then you know the stuff that ensued after that.”

Boston Red Sox Have Bullpen Questions

We’re not breaking any news here, but the bullpen is becoming a bigger concern for Tracy, again. It’s been an issue all season long. They were pitching better at times, but the loss of Whitlock is still being felt.

What is frustrating for Slaten is that he hasn’t pitched badly this season. He fell to 0-3 in 13 appearances with a 6.17 ERA. His only other outing giving up multiple runs was on May 22 against the Minnesota Twins.

“My confidence is still very high, always,” Slaten said. “Two games this year, I’ve given up runs, given up the lead. I’d like to just get back out there and start another streak of zeros and helping us win games.”

Until Whitlock returns, it’s going to be more of the same in terms of using Slaten in high-leverage situations. If he has another outing or two like Sunday, then Boston becoming sellers at the trade deadline will become a reality.