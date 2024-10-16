Red Sox Linked to Former Triple Crown Winner Projected to Sign $13 Million Deal

The Boston Red Sox are looking to get over the hump in 2025 after three straight non-winning seasons. One thing on president of baseball operations Craig Breslow’s offseason to-do list is improving the starting rotation. Could that include pursuing veteran Justin Verlander in free agency?

“He [Verlander] should be a target for the Red Sox because of the fact that he certainly could bounce back and return to his 2023 form with good health,” SI.com’s Patrick McAvoy said. “On top of that, having him around Boston’s young starters could do wonders for their development.

“Verlander is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best pitchers of the last twenty years. Having him as a resource for [Tanner] Houck, [Brayan] Bello and [Kutter] Crawford every day could help take their game to the next level while giving Boston another dependable starter.”

The 2011 pitching Triple Crown winner is projected to sign a $13.9 million deal this winter, according to Spotrac.

Justin Verlander Committed to Pitching in 2025

Verlander’s 2024 season didn’t go how he planned. After posting a 3.22 ERA in 162.1 innings between the New York Mets and Houston Astros in 2023, he struggled to a 5.48 ERA in 90.1 innings during his age-41 campaign. Multiple trips to the injured list likely significantly affected this lack of production.

The right-hander will turn 42 years old in February. After such a rough year, was he contemplating retirement?

“I do feel like I have a lot more to give pitching-wise,” Verlander said to MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart on October 2. “This year was a tough year, learned a lot from it. Obviously, I talked to you guys about how I was feeling coming back [from a neck injury] and how I needed to push the issue a bit.”

The future Hall of Famer believes an entire winter to get healthy will help. He’s also “not ready to step away yet.”

Where Verlander ultimately lands will depend on his market and his desires at this point in his career. He may take a one-year deal to remain with the Astros. He could also go back to the Detroit Tigers, where he spent the first 13 years of his career. Joining the Baltimore Orioles (if they have interest) could be something the Virginia native may view as attractive.

Red Sox Probably Prefer Other Hurlers Over Justin Verlander

Supplementing the rotation is one thing Breslow would like to address this winter. But based on recent comments, he might be preparing to make a run at an ace.

“Every team in baseball is well served by having someone at the front of the rotation that can win a game when the team needs it, win a playoff game,” Breslow said, via The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey in an October 2 story. “I think fortunately we saw a number of guys in the rotation this year take a step forward. I don’t want to devalue the job that guys like Tanner and Brayan and Kutter and others did. But at the same time, we need to get better, and we need to be open to any opportunity to do that.”

Other top starting pitchers expected to be available in free agency include Corbin Burnes, Max Fried and Jack Flaherty. Once they officially opt out of their current contracts, Blake Snell and Gerrit Cole can also be added to that list.

Verlander might have to wait until the top hurlers sign contracts before his market truly develops. If the Red Sox whiff on other more significant acquisitions, maybe they’ll kick the tires on the veteran.