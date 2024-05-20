Red Sox Ruling Out Return for $23 Million Bullpen Duo, per Columnist

The Boston Red Sox could be in a position to trade away impending free agents at the trade deadline as they have settled into a fourth-place position in the competitive American League East division.

There are several players who might yield a compelling return and only two of them have a chance at remaining with the team after this season, according to MassLive Red Sox columnist Sean McAdam.

“A lot can happen in the next 60 games or so. But if they determine that they’re not properly positioned to add, the Red Rox could have a number of players who would bring plenty of interest, including closer Kenley Jansen, set-up man Chris Martin, starter Nick Pivetta and outfielder Tyler O’Neill,” McAdam wrote in a recent notes column. “Each one is headed for free agency, and only Pivetta and O’Neill might be under consideration to get re-signed by the organization.”

The Boston Red Sox Might Not Trade Bullpen Pieces

Pivetta, who signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the team before this season has maintained a 3.04 ERA in his first five starts which would be the best average of his eight-year MLB career. O’Neill, who signed a single-season contract for $5.85 million, is the team’s leader in home runs and slugging percentage.

Meanwhile, Jansen is leading the Red Sox bullpen in saves while earning $16 million in his second and final season of his current contract. And Martin leads the team in holds while earning $7.5 million in the final season of his contract. Combined, they make a $23.5 million duo that the Red Sox are poised to move on from one way or another, per McAdam.

But one reason the team might hold off on that until the offseason could be potential blowback from the fanbase.

“A late July auction might be a tough move publicly, since it would signal to some how little progress has been made in the team’s on-going rebuild,” McAdam added. “A sell-off would also confirm a third straight season without reaching the postseason. But given the demand for pitching at the deadline, the three arms alone could generate a handful of pretty good prospects and better serve the team going forward.”

Kenley Jansen Has Been Floated as a Trade Candidate for the Boston Red Sox

Jansen in particular has been seen as a likely candidate to be traded away as he’s one of the most accomplished closers in MLB — something that is always in high demand for contending teams. He has a 3.45 ERA this season, giving up seven hits in 15.2 innings, which points to a regression from the best seasons of his career, but he is MLB’s active total saves leader.

Whether or not the Red Sox turn seller, it has seemed like Jansen’s tenure with the team is coming toward its end as he’s been the center of trade speculation.

“Rumors flew about Kenley Jansen’s future with the Red Sox organization for much of the offseason,” Katie Manganelli noted for BoSox Injection. “By the trade deadline, most of Jansen’s $16 million 2024 salary will have been paid by Boston and he would be much cheaper for any interested clubs.”