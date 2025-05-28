Red Sox Announce Impending Lineup Shake-Up

It has been nearly two weeks now since the Red Sox began what they called an “introduction” to the ins and outs of playing first base for rookie infielder Kristian Campbell.

At the time, manager Alex Cora said it might take, “10 days, 15 days, a month, two months,” for the team and Campbell to feel comfortable with the switch. And Campbell himself sounded more than willing to make the change, saying he would welcome the chance to knock playing first off his “bucket list.”

“Me and (Alex Cora) talked about it,“ Campbell said, via MassLive. ”Got to learn the position, obviously. It’s gonna take some time. But it’s something I’m willing to do to help the team. I’ve never played over there before. Not sure exactly what the plans are. It’s something I definitely have to get used to.”

Apparently, he has been a fast learner. Despite having never played first base at any level in 288 games–not in college at Georgia Tech or anywhere in the pros–Campbell is ready to give it a go.

Red Sox Get the OK From Kristian Campbell

That’s according to Cora, who announced on Wednesday that Campbell is ready to move into the first-base mix during the Red Sox’s weekend series in Atlanta. Cora is not setting it in stone, but the change is ready to be made.

“There’s a chance Kristian is going to play first base this weekend in Atlanta. There’s conversations. I don’t have to go into specifics,” Cora told reporters.

“He feels, we talked a few days ago, and he said ‘I feel confident,’ so there’s a chance he’ll play one in Atlanta.”

The Red Sox need to make a change, of course, because starter Triston Casas tore ligaments in his knee early this month, and will be out for the year. The team approached designated hitter Rafael Devers about moving to first base, but, still stung about losing his third-base job, he declined.

In a roller-coaster year, Boston has been on the downswing lately, with four straight losses heading into an afternoon game on Wednesday against the Brewers.