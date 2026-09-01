Red Sox Announce Decision on Last Player Left From Devers Trade

The Boston Red Sox pulled off a dramatic come-from-behind 10th-inning win over the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on Monday, winning 9-8 on a Trevor Story walk-off RBI single.

The Red Sox face the Mariners again Tuesday in the middle game of a three-game set, but before the game, the organization made a decision on a 21-year-old pitcher acquired in last year’s infamous trade of Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.

Jose Bello, the last player left in the Boston Red Sox system from last year’s Rafael Devers trade, got demoted from High-A Greenville back to Single-A Salem on Sept. 1, barely three days after he arrived.

The move leaves Boston’s return from the June 2025 deal that sent Devers to the San Francisco Giants looking thinner than ever, with Bello now the only piece of that trade still wearing a Red Sox uniform anywhere in the organization.

Jose Bello’s Brief High-A Stint Ends

Bello had been called up to Greenville on Aug. 29, joining the Drive for what amounted to a cameo, with roughly seven regular-season games remaining on the High-A schedule. The Red Sox have not issued any public explanation for the quick reversal. Roster balancing at season’s end, or a preference for Bello to close out the year in a familiar clubhouse, are the most plausible factors given the short window involved.

At Single-A, the 21-year-old right-hander posted a 2-6 record with a 4.34 ERA across 66 1/3 innings over 18 appearances, including 11 starts, with 48 strikeouts against 33 walks. The conventional stats held up better than the underlying metrics. Bello’s fielding independent pitching number sat near 5.53, and he generated whiffs on barely a fifth of his pitches, a rate that ranked in the bottom tenth percentile among Single-A arms. He is not currently included in SoxProspects’ organizational top 60.

Where the Rest of the Devers Trade Package Landed

Boston received four players when it sent Devers to San Francisco on June 15, 2025, according to an official MLB.com trade announcement. They included left-hander Kyle Harrison, right-hander Jordan Hicks, outfielder James Tibbs III, and Bello. None of the other three remain in the Red Sox organization.

Harrison made a handful of Boston appearances before getting flipped to the Milwaukee Brewers in February, traded in a package for Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio and Anthony Seigler. He has since settled into Milwaukee’s rotation, going 10-4 with a 3.45 ERA and 130 strikeouts over 22 starts. Hicks struggled through an 8.20 ERA in relief for Boston before a trade to the Chicago White Sox, where he has logged a 4.43 ERA across 44 appearances this season.

Tibbs hit just .207 in a short Double-A Portland trial before Boston sent him to the Los Angeles Dodgers for right-hander Dustin May. He has since developed into one of Los Angeles’ top farm assets, hitting around .305 with 27 home runs at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Bello signed with the Giants as an international free agent in January 2023 for a bonus around $50,000, according to reporting from El Emergente’s Marcos Grunfeld. Born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, the 6-foot-1 right-hander throws a fastball that touches the mid-90s to go with a cutter and a slider that scouts view as his best pitch, with most projections pointing toward a bullpen role down the line.

Bello spent his first two professional seasons in the Dominican Summer League before reaching the Arizona Complex League in 2024, where he was still pitching when Boston acquired him.

Despite sharing a surname with Red Sox big league pitcher Brayan Bello, the two are not related. Brayan Bello hails from Las Galeras in the Samaná province and signed with Boston in 2017, six years before Jose Bello turned pro with a different organization entirely.