Red Sox Learn if Yankees Will Have Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton for Playoffs

Going into what should be a tightly contested Wild Card playoff series between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, the major question has been injuries. In particular, if the Red Sox need to worry about some of New York’s best hitters.

On Tuesday, ahead of the game, the Red Sox learned who they’ll be facing. YES Network broadcaster Jack Curry confirmed that Aaron Judge will not be on the Yankees’ Wild Card roster as he continues to battle injuries. On the other hand, Jon Morosi reported that Giancarlo Stanton is healthy enough to be on the roster.

Injuries have derailed the 2026 season for Judge. He missed 84 games this season with a rib issue. Once he came back, Judge quickly was injured again. This time, a calf strain has limited him. There had been some hope that he’d be healthy enough to play against the Red Sox, but the three-time MVP isn’t there yet.

Stanton, on the other hand, has had injury issues for several seasons now. This year, it was a severe calf strain that has kept him out almost the entire season. However, it appears he’s ready to go for the playoffs now.

The Boston Red Sox May Have Had Some Bad Luck

On the surface, having Aaron Judge out of the Wild Card round is a major win for the Boston Red Sox. However, there is an argument to be made that it’s actually a tough break.

Judge has become notorious over the years for his struggles in the postseason. In 65 career playoff games, Judge has a .236 average and an .822 OPS. That’s with 17 home runs and 91 strikeouts. For a career 1.020 OPS hitter, it’s a notable struggle that has hurt his reputation.

Had Judge made the Yankees’ roster, he’d have to play regardless of whether he struggled. The injury, along with pressure to outperform his past, could have made him press. That, in turn, may have made him an easier bat to attack for the Red Sox than Judge normally is when healthy.

Ironically, even when injured, Giancarlo Stanton has been at his best in high-pressure moments. In 48 career playoff games, Stanton has a .254 average with a .926 OPS. He also has 18 home runs to 49 strikeouts. That’s against an .871 OPS for his career.

So, while Judge is the better player overall, there’s an argument to be made that Stanton is the bigger threat to the Red Sox. If he’s healthy, that could nicely add power to the middle of New York’s lineup.

The Red Sox Learned About Several Injured Players

The Yankees weren’t the only team with injury concerns. The Red Sox were also hoping to get several banged-up players back as quickly as possible.

Overall, the roster release was good news for Boston. Garrett Crochet and Willson Contreras both made it. Crochet had, of course, missed most of the season with what was initially not thought to be a major issue. Then, Contreras was recently hit in the hand by a pitch. Both players had previously been trending in the right direction, but there was doubt in both of their cases.

Crochet won’t be able to start for the Red Sox. However, in small bursts out of the bullpen, he could still be dominant.

Game 1 of the Wild Card round is at 8:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The Yankees will host the entire series.