Boston Red Sox Legend Johnny Damon Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post

On Friday night, the Boston Red Sox will open up a series with the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park.

They are coming off a much needed sweep over the Kansas City Royals (in Missouri).

Red Sox Legend Johnny Damon Makes Heartfelt Post

Recently, Johnny Damon was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame.

ESPN’s SportsCenter wrote: “Red Sox legends all throw out the first pitch! Jon Lester, Johnny Damon, and Mike Timlin were inducted into the Red Sox HOF, and Bill Mueller’s game-winning 2-run home run on July 24, 2004, was selected as the “Memorable Red Sox Moment.” 🙌”

Following the induction, Damon made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “From celebrating a Hall of Fame moment in Boston to celebrating my Hall of Fame wife in Italy 🇮🇹❤️ What a week 🥹 Happy Birthday Michelle 🥳 grateful to do life and adventure with you 🫶”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@travelswithtitone: “Congrats, bruh. Glad you were a Sox but a joy watching you play. Enjoy Amalfi with wifey! Cheers”

@barthendersonesq: “Awesome!!! Congratulations. You look happy and healthy. Big achievement. Keep it up!”

@mike_panus: “Johnny, I was so privileged to meet you and you get a copy of my book. Congratulations on the Red Sox Hall of Fame and celebrating in Italy with your wife. I loved watching you play for the Boston Red Sox!! 🙏⚾️”

@bino1208: “Best guy in baseball and Best couple ❤️❤️🥂”

Davis Ross and Andruw Jones were among the people to like Damon’s post.

Damon’s MLB Career

Damon was picked in the first round of the 1992 MLB Draft.

He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Kansas City Royals (before a one-year stint with the Athletics).

The two-time MLB All-Star then had the most notable run of his career when he spent eight seasons with the Red Sox and Yankees (four with each team).

Damon helped the Red Sox win the 2004 World Series Championship.

He then won another title with the Yankees (2009).

Following his run in Boston and New York, Damon finished his career with the Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians.

Over 2,490 career games, the 52-year-old batted .284 with 2,769 hits, 235 home runs, 1,139 RBI’s, 1,668 runs and 408 stolen bases.