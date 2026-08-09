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Boston Red Sox Legend Manny Ramirez Makes Heartfelt 4-Word Post

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 09: Former Boston Red Sox player Manny Ramirez looks on before the Red Sox home opening game against the Toronto Blue Jaysat Fenway Park on April 09, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox will finish their series with the Athletics at Fenway Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins will take the series.

UPDATE: The Red Sox lost 4-3.

Manny Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyManny Ramirez #24 of the Boston Red Sox laughs after he connects for a double against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on May 4, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts.

During their series, Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “25 years in October”

There were over 11,000 likes and 400 comments on his post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@arealtorsolarexpert: “He’s one of the best to ever do it… much respect 🙏”

@channingbrown_baseball: “Beautiful family Manny.”

@geecoe01: “Congratulations 😍❤️ you are my favorite famous couple. Blessings and many more.”

GettyDesignated hitter Manny Ramirez #24 of the Boston Red Sox takes a pitch for a walk against the Tampa Bay Rays June 30, 2008 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

@alexlo6789: “Congratulations Manny 🙌🙌🙌”

@seank1982: “We still love you in Cleveland!!! Congratulations on 25 years 👏👏 best pure hitter ever 🙌”

Looking At Manny

GettyManny Ramirez #24 of the Boston Red Sox takes batting practice before a game with the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on May 19, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ramirez was picked in the 1st round of the 1991 MLB Draft.

He spent 19 seasons with the Cleveland Guardians, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

With Boston, Ramirez won two World Series titles (2004 and 2007).

GettyManny Ramirez #24 of the Boston Red Sox adjusts his glove during Game Two of the 2007 Major League Baseball World Series against the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park on October 25, 2007 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ramirez batted .312 with 555 career home runs in 2,302 games.

He is one of the best players in Red Sox (and MLB) history.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

GettyWilyer Abreu #52 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting an RBI single to tie the game against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Fenway Park on August 06, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Red Sox have been the hottest team in the MLB over the last month.

They are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 64-52 record in 116 games.

Over their last ten games, the Red Sox have gone 9-1.

Following the Athletics, they will visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night in Canada.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox Legend Manny Ramirez Makes Heartfelt 4-Word Post

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