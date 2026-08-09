Boston Red Sox Legend Manny Ramirez Makes Heartfelt 4-Word Post

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox will finish their series with the Athletics at Fenway Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins will take the series.

UPDATE: The Red Sox lost 4-3.

Manny Makes Heartfelt Post

During their series, Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “25 years in October”

There were over 11,000 likes and 400 comments on his post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@arealtorsolarexpert: “He’s one of the best to ever do it… much respect 🙏”

@channingbrown_baseball: “Beautiful family Manny.”

@geecoe01: “Congratulations 😍❤️ you are my favorite famous couple. Blessings and many more.”

@alexlo6789: “Congratulations Manny 🙌🙌🙌”

@seank1982: “We still love you in Cleveland!!! Congratulations on 25 years 👏👏 best pure hitter ever 🙌”

Looking At Manny

Ramirez was picked in the 1st round of the 1991 MLB Draft.

He spent 19 seasons with the Cleveland Guardians, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

With Boston, Ramirez won two World Series titles (2004 and 2007).

Ramirez batted .312 with 555 career home runs in 2,302 games.

He is one of the best players in Red Sox (and MLB) history.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox have been the hottest team in the MLB over the last month.

They are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 64-52 record in 116 games.

Over their last ten games, the Red Sox have gone 9-1.

Following the Athletics, they will visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night in Canada.