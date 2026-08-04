Boston Red Sox Legend Slams Marcelo Mayer After Giants Trade

On Monday, news came out that the Boston Red Sox had traded Marcelo Mayer to the San Francisco Giants.

Mayer (who is currently injured) has appeared in 70 games this season.

He is batting .220 with 45 hits, three home runs, 22 RBIs, 19 runs and three stolen bases.

The Red Sox wrote (via X): “The #RedSox today acquired LHP Erik Miller and minor league OF Carlos Gutierrez from the San Francisco Giants, in exchange for INF Marcelo Mayer.”

Boston Red Sox Legend Slams Mayer After Trade

Following the trade, Chris Cotillo of MassLive sent out a post (via X).

He wrote: “Marcelo Mayer is said to be enthused by the trade and a change of scenery out west. He’s excited about the new opportunity instead of being bitter about a lack of a long leash in Boston.”

Cotillo’s post had a lot of reactions.

One person who commented was Red Sox legend Jonathan Papelbon.

He wrote: “Marcelo Mayer wasn’t made to play in Boston!! Another great trade!!”

Here’s what other people were saying:

Jared Carrabis: ““Lack of a long leash” is crazy when he was given every opportunity to be the guy in Boston and was either bad or hurt. Hope it works out for him, but if there was a lack of anything here, it was self awareness.”

Tyler Milliken: “I definitely think the Red Sox deserve some blame for how they handled Marcelo Mayer’s call up last year. It was clear he wasn’t close to a finished product offensively. Especially with time missed. Ended up playing 114 games in Boston. We made a lot of Brandon Crawford comps. Good place to try and fulfill that prophecy. Not shocked the west coast kid is happy to be back on the west coast.”

Christopher Smith: “lack of a long leash? He was the starting shortstop until getting injured despite a .594 OPS. You could make the case the leash was too long and he needed another 50-100 games of development at Triple A. Felt rushed due to Bregman injury and they kept him there despite struggling”

Mayer had been a big time prospect for Boston.

The 23-year-old was the 4th pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.