Boston Red Sox Named Potential Trade Deadline Landing Spot for 4-Time All-Star

What a difference just a couple of weeks make. After losing 10-2 to the Washington Nationals on July 1, the Boston Red Sox hit the road for a nine-game road trip leading into the All-Star break.

Seemed all but buried in the American League wild-card race, the Red Sox did something nobody saw coming: they went 9-0. They swept the Los Angeles Angels, Chicago White Sox, and New York Mets. The only team in that group with a shot to make the postseason this fall is the White Sox.

All that trip did was likely move Boston Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow from a seller to a buyer at the August 3 trade deadline. Now, unless the wheels fall completely off after the All-Star break, looking for Breslow to hold onto his assets and add to the roster.

Just where he adds remains to be seen. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed a surprise option for the middle of the infield, Luis Arraez of the San Francisco Giants.

Boston Red Sox Listed As Landing Spot for Luis Arraez at the Trade Deadline

Interim manager Chad Tracy has dealt with multiple obstacles when filling out his lineup lately. His middle infield has been hit with injuries. If he looks to go all-in at the trade deadline, Miller listed Arraez has a potential match for the Red Sox.

“Luis Arraez just keeps doing his thing. He led the National League in hits in each of the past two seasons, and were it not for the blistering inferno that is Otto Lopez, he’d be in position to do so for a third consecutive year. He also won batting titles in each of 2022, 2023 and 2024, all while striking out at a Tony Gwynn-like rate of almost never,” Miller wrote.

The Giants are buried in the National League West Division with the Colorado Rockies. Changes are coming by the deadline. They would like to move a big contract or two, but that’s easier said than done. Arraez, however, might be his best trade asset.

In 91 games this season, the four-time All-Star is slashing .330/.369/.460 with just 16 strikeouts to 24 walks. He has an .829 OPS and would be a free agent this winter. A would be a true rental. He did remain unsigned for most of last offseason before San Francisco signed him.

Boston Red Sox Have Some Trade Deadline Decisions To Make

Boston will likely hold onto their trade assets. Starter Sonny Gray, closer Aroldis Chapman, and first baseman Willson Contreras are going to stay put. Contreras made his feelings clear at the All-Star Game this week. He wants to finish his career in Boston.

The Red Sox are going to get some injured players back. However, there are needs that Breslow has. A lockout is looming, beginning on December 1. Who knows how long that will go on? Next season could be in jeopardy. If that’s the case, a lot of teams will be going all-in by August 3 to try and dethrone the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Is Boston playing like a playoff team right now? They are. Are they good enough to make a deep fall run? Adding someone like Arraez could push them over the edge in a watered-down AL. Adding someone like Arraez, who Miller wrote could be the best positional player traded, could push the Red Sox over the top come October.