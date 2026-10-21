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Boston Red Sox Make Major Coaching Staff Changes After Early Playoff Exit

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Boston Red Sox v Chicago White Sox
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 08: Interim manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox speaks to media prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox were eliminated from the playoffs by the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Series.

New York swept Boston 2-0 at Yankee Stadium.

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Manger Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox removes Sonny Gray #54 from the game against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Manager Chad Tracy is returning for the 2027 season after taking over the manager role following the early-season firing of Alex Cora.

The Red Sox also made two notable changes to the coaching staff.

Boston Red Sox Make Major Coaching Staff Changes Before World Series

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Chief Baseball Officer for the Boston Red Sox Craig Breslow walks on the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

Mass Live’s Chris Cotillo wrote on X:

Coaching staff changes happening for Red Sox: Interim third base coach Chad Epperson is leaving the big league staff to manage Triple A Worcester in 2027, per multiple sources.

Another change: Interim first base coach Pablo Cabrera is assuming his old role as system-wide defensive coordinator in the minors, sources say.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Make Major Coaching Staff Changes After Early Playoff Exit

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