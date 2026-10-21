Boston Red Sox Make Major Coaching Staff Changes After Early Playoff Exit

The Boston Red Sox were eliminated from the playoffs by the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Series.

New York swept Boston 2-0 at Yankee Stadium.

Manager Chad Tracy is returning for the 2027 season after taking over the manager role following the early-season firing of Alex Cora.

The Red Sox also made two notable changes to the coaching staff.

Boston Red Sox Make Major Coaching Staff Changes Before World Series

Mass Live’s Chris Cotillo wrote on X:

Coaching staff changes happening for Red Sox: Interim third base coach Chad Epperson is leaving the big league staff to manage Triple A Worcester in 2027, per multiple sources.

Another change: Interim first base coach Pablo Cabrera is assuming his old role as system-wide defensive coordinator in the minors, sources say.