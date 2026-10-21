CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 08: Interim manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox speaks to media prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)
The Boston Red Sox were eliminated from the playoffs by the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Series.
New York swept Boston 2-0 at Yankee Stadium.
Manager Chad Tracy is returning for the 2027 season after taking over the manager role following the early-season firing of Alex Cora.
The Red Sox also made two notable changes to the coaching staff.
Boston Red Sox Make Major Coaching Staff Changes Before World Series
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Boston Red Sox Make Major Coaching Staff Changes After Early Playoff Exit