Red Sox set to Make Unfortunate Announcement on Curtis Mead

The Boston Red Sox have been baseball’s best team for a long stretch now, and with a 55-50 record, it’s safe to say that with recent momentum, this is a team that’s now considered a genuine World Series threat in the American League.

While they’ve picked up some losses as of late, the momentum hasn’t stalled at all, and with the team looking to add an impact bat alongside an elite level pitching staff, the team acquired Curtis Mead from the Washington Nationals. Mead made his Red Sox debut on Monday night, but unfortunately, things ended in disaster, and now, the team have made an unfortunate announcement on the 25-year-old.

Curtis Mead Headed to Injured List

During his debut appearance against the Athletics, Mead had just one at bat, but in the fourth inning, disaster struck, as he was hit on the hand during his second plate appearance, and as a result, he had to quickly leave the game.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was mentioned by Manager Chad Tracy that the team felt they dodged a bullet, but now, the official extent of his injury has been revealed, as Mead will head to the 10-day Injured List.

Following that, Tommy Cassell reported on social media that Mead has suffered a broken wrist, leading to Nick Sogard being called up from Triple-A Worcester, with the team now down potentially their biggest trade deadline acquisition for at least two weeks, with optimism that he’ll be back in the near future.

I've been told by a source that Curtis Mead has a broken wrist, which led to the club calling up Nick Sogard from Triple-A Worcester. https://t.co/jsdjus4ie7 — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) July 28, 2026

As of right now, there’s been no official announcement on the length of Mead’s absence, but given these two reports, it’s not looking good for the team just days after acquiring Mead, but if they can get him back and at 100% well before the post-season, he’ll slide back into being a key piece of this lineup.

Can the Red Sox win Despite These Injuries?

Before their red-hot run, the Red Sox were struggling offensively, but clearly the team found a way to get into a serious groove, and they did this despite already dealing with injuries that would have derailed the season of many teams around Major League Baseball.

In Mead, the team lose a player that’s blasted 17 home runs while posting an .851 OPS on the season thus far, and while he wasn’t able to show off what he can do in his debut for the franchise, if he can return before the end of August, things will once again be looking up for a team that remains red-hot despite injuries.

This also likely does not effect the Red Sox plans ahead of the trade deadline, with the team likely looking to add another impact bat to this lineup to help a healthy pitching staff of Garrett Crochet, Sonny Gray, Peyton Tolle and Ranger Suarez, but after all of the excitement about landing Mead from the Nationals, it’s terrible news for both the team and the player that he’ll be headed to the Injured List.