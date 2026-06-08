Ex-Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Opens Up About Communication with Team

Another key figure who Tracy has to lean on is his father, Jim Tracy. Jim had been an MLB manager with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Colorado Rockies. That time with the Dodgers gave him his own personal relationship with Cora, who played for Los Angeles at the time. Cora still remembers him fondly.

“Jim was the manager that really gave me the opportunity to grow as a player,” Cora said. “He accepted me as a thinking player, not as the most talented player. Without him, probably I don’t become a manager.”

Of course, for Chad Tracy, this gives him another figure with managerial experience who he can lean on. The question is if he wants to go to his father or someone with a perspective on this Red Sox team, like Cora.

The Boston Red Sox Are at the Tipping Point in 2026

The Boston Red Sox decided to fire Alex Cora when they were sitting at 10-17. At the time, it was widely seen as an act of preservation by CBO Craig Breslow, who has been heavily criticized for his communication and roster construction.

Since then, things haven’t improved for the Red Sox under Chad Tracy. Boston is 27-36, or 17-19 under Tracy. That’s good for 10.5 games out of the AL East and fourth-worst record in the AL on the whole.

This is also at a time when the Red Sox are at a tipping point in the season. For Breslow, who fired Cora on the argument that the team was supposed to win now, selling off pieces would be admitting the season is a failure. However, it might already be too late to buy new pieces and improve on the field to the point where the Red Sox are actually competitive.

It’s no surprise that some reports have the Red Sox looking for a right-handed power bat, while others have them trading away almost the entire bullpen.