Boston Red Sox Manager Makes Jarren Duran Statement After Guardians Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Red Sox finished their series with the Cleveland Guardians (in Ohio).

The Red Sox won by a score of 9-4.

Jarren Duran continued his hot stretch, finishing with one home run and two walks.

Manager Makes Jarren Duran Statement

After the game, manager Chad Tracy was asked for his thoughts on Duran’s recent play (via NESN).

Duran: “Heck of a month, heck of a month. I know he got off to a very slow start; as did a lot of guys… It is a long season. You have to have faith that what you’ve seen in the past and the damage this guy can do, it’s gonna show up eventually. He’s been really, really good this month.”

Duran is now batting .219 with 47 hits, 10 home runs, 33 RBI’s, 29 runs and 10 stolen bases in 53 games this season.

He is in his sixth season (all with the Red Sox).

Social Media Reacts To Duran’s Hot Stretch

Here’s what people have been saying about Duran:

@DKSports: “Jarren Duran had himself a month 😤 He hit 7 more home runs, had 11 more RBI and his OPS was nearly .400 points higher in May compared to April”

@NDiamondMedia: “Jarren Duran in the month of May: 29 H, .261/.333/.532, 8 HR, 5 SB, 19 RBI He’s been on fire ever since Roman Anthony went down on May 4 and has really benefited from the chance to bat leadoff and play every day.”

@discussbaseball: “Jarren Duran is sizzling. A home run to begin his Sunday, he’s now 20-for-58 (.344) with 6 HR, 15 RBI, 9 R, 3 2B, 3B over his last 14 contests…Boston should sell high.”

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are still at the bottom of the American League East with a 25-33 record in 58 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 16-14 in 30 games on the road).

On Tuesday night, the Red Sox will open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.