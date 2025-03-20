Major Lineup Move as Red Sox Try Someone New at Second Base

One player was subtracted from the competition to start at second base for the Boston Red Sox, but a new entry was added to the mix.

The Red Sox reassigned five players to the minor leagues on Wednesday. One of them was Vaughn Grissom, who had been battling with Kristian Campbell and David Hamilton at the second base spot since spring training opened. Grissom got a significant amount of innings at the start of camp but could not take advantage of the opportunity offensively, as he hit just .176 in spring games.

However, neither of the other candidates have done much with the bat. Campbell, the team’s No. 2 prospect, has hit only .158, while Hamilton is batting .239.

So in the last two games, Boston manager Alex Cora played Marcelo Mayer at second, giving him the start on Wednesday. Reports suggest the decision to have Mayer as a backup at second in Tuesday’s game was made rather suddenly, as Mayer was informed of where he’d be playing shortly before the game.

“I think I’m always ready for anything, especially as a guy who’s not established in the league at a position,” Mayer said. “You’ve got to be able to adapt and do whatever it takes.”

Boston Red Sox Take Look at Marcelo Mayer Playing Second Base

Mayer, the team’s No. 3 prospect, has had an impressive spring, slashing .355/.444/1.025. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 Draft, Mayer has focused on his primary position of shortstop, but with Trevor Story ahead of him, the team could be looking at other ways to get Mayer’s bat in the lineup. Boston manager Alex Cora said they know Mayer’s glove will play at second.

“He cares about defense and he loves it, and defense comes easy for him,” Cora said. “So wherever you put him — second, short, third — we’re comfortable with it. He’s a good defender.”

Should the Red Sox keep Mayer, he would be the team’s first player to reach the Major Leagues without playing a single Triple-A game since Andrew Benentendi in 2016. Mayer hit .307 in 77 games at Double-A and was called up to Worcester late in the season, but he was dealing with a back issue and was not able to enter any games.

The 22-year-old said he is confident that he can play wherever the Red Sox need him.

“Yeah, I think so,” Mayer told reporters following Wednesday’s spring training game. “Like I said though, all that stuff is out of my control, the front office makes all those decisions, I feel ready. You know, I feel like I’m in a good spot, mentally, physically, I’m swinging it well, so see what happens.”

Marcelo Mayer ‘Has a Shot’ at Getting Second Base Spot

There has been no obvious frontrunner in the second base competition throughout the spring, although a few recent lineup decisions raised suspicions that Campbell would be given the nod. Cora continues to stress that no decision has been made.

“This last week is going to dictate what we do,” Cora said.

Early indications are that Mayer is being seriously considered.

“Everybody has a shot,” Cora said.