Red Sox Get Honest Marcelo Mayer Message After Giants Trade

The Boston Red Sox never got to see Marcelo Mayer put it all together. He’s hoping a change of scenery finally changes that.

Injuries slowed Mayer throughout his young career in Boston. Now he has a new opportunity with the San Francisco Giants, and he’s genuinely excited about it. That excitement comes with an interesting wrinkle: within weeks of the trade, Mayer will already be back in Boston.

Mayer Explains His Excitement Leaving the Red Sox

Mayer spoke about the trade, per The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly.

“I’m just super excited for the opportunity that I have here,” Mayer said.

He’s back on the West Coast now. That matters to him. Mayer said he feels comfortable being close to family again. His new teammates welcomed him right away, too.

There’s no indication anything went wrong between Mayer and Boston. He hasn’t said the relationship soured. The Red Sox were simply trying to win now, and Mayer wasn’t part of that immediate plan.

Boston moved on from a player many once considered the top prospect in baseball, receiving a left-handed reliever in return. Neither side has said much publicly about how the relationship ended.

Mayer Addresses His Return to Fenway

Mayer’s exit from Boston wasn’t quite the same magnitude as Rafael Devers’ departure last year. But the similarities are hard to ignore. Both players ended up traded to San Francisco in deals many considered underwhelming returns. Both situations carried at least some sense of disconnect between player and organization. And now, both are set to return to Fenway Park as visitors in quick succession.

San Francisco travels to Fenway Park beginning August 21, a series long circled as Devers’ first return to the franchise he won a World Series with eight years ago. Mayer will now join him in the visiting dugout, just 18 days after being traded away himself.

Mayer discussed the upcoming series carefully, avoiding giving Boston or its fans anything to use as motivation.

“Definitely thought about it,” Mayer said.

He acknowledged the series would carry extra meaning, assuming he’s healthy enough to play after over a month on the injured list. His immediate priority, though, remains simpler than any storyline.

“I’ve just got to make sure that I’m ready to play and healthy,” Mayer said.

The Giants and Red Sox have taken very different paths since last year’s Devers trade. Boston turned its 2025 season around and made the playoffs, while Devers and the Giants faded from contention. This year looks similar. Boston sits comfortably in playoff position, while San Francisco trails 12 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Marcelo Mayer isn’t looking to stir up drama ahead of his return to Boston, and his comments about the trade come across as genuine rather than bitter. Still, the timing and circumstances make this a series worth watching regardless of what he says publicly.

Eighteen days removed from a trade. Already back in the building that drafted him.

Circled on the calendar.