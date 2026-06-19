Boston Red Sox Announce Marcelo Mayer Change Ahead of Mariners Game

The Boston Red Sox open up a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park this weekend. For the opener, Marcelo Mayer is out of the lineup. Chris Cotillo of MassLive reports Mayer is battling an illness.

Boston will be without their starting shortstop for at least the series opener against Seattle. The Mariners are pitching both Bryce Miller and Luis Castillo for this game, both right-handers. So matchups aren’t a reason that the left-handed Mayer is out of the lineup.

Cotillo had reported the day before that a Red Sox player was traveling separately from the team. While there is no clear link between that and Mayer’s absence from the lineup, it is hard not to connect them.

With Marcelo Mayer out of the lineup, the Red Sox will start Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop. Andruw Monasterio starts at second base.

There’s no indication yet if Mayer could be available off the bench. If not, then they just have utilityman Nate Eaton left for infield coverage in the case of an injury.

Left-hander Ranger Suarez takes the mound for the Red Sox, with first pitch set for 10:10 pm ET.