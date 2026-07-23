Red Sox’s Former Top Draft Pick Labeled as Trade Candidate: Report

The Boston Red Sox have flipped their season over the past month, concluding a 15-game win streak in Wednesday’s loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Now emerging as a contender in the American League, Boston could be flipping from sellers to buyers ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. One name that could be heading out of the Red Sox organization is second baseman Marcelo Mayer.

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto is seen as a “strong fit” for the Red Sox, wrote The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. In a potential trade, Marcelo Mayer could be heading to Los Angeles.

“The Angels almost certainly would want multiple young players in return for Neto,” Rosenthal said. “Marcelo Mayer, who opened the season as the Red Sox’s starting second baseman, conceivably could be one of them.”