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Red Sox’s Former Top Draft Pick Labeled as Trade Candidate: Report

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Marcelo Mayer and Ceddanne Rafaela
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Boston Red Sox second baseman Marcelo Mayer has been labeled as a possible trade candidate for the team, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The Boston Red Sox have flipped their season over the past month, concluding a 15-game win streak in Wednesday’s loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Now emerging as a contender in the American League, Boston could be flipping from sellers to buyers ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. One name that could be heading out of the Red Sox organization is second baseman Marcelo Mayer.

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto is seen as a “strong fit” for the Red Sox, wrote The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. In a potential trade, Marcelo Mayer could be heading to Los Angeles.

“The Angels almost certainly would want multiple young players in return for Neto,” Rosenthal said. “Marcelo Mayer, who opened the season as the Red Sox’s starting second baseman, conceivably could be one of them.”

 

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Red Sox’s Former Top Draft Pick Labeled as Trade Candidate: Report

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