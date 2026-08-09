Marcelo Mayer’s True Feelings About Red Sox Trade Revealed: Report

Marcelo Mayer played his last game for the Boston Red Sox on June 25 against the New York Yankees before landing on the injured list.

That turned out to be his final game with the organization. The Red Sox made the somewhat unexpected decision to trade Mayer several days ago before the MLB trade deadline, sending him to the San Francisco Giants in a deal centered around relief pitcher Erik Miller.

Now, roughly six days later, Mayer is working his way back into the Giants’ lineup and could make his debut in the near future. Despite once being viewed as a potential “untouchable” player as one of baseball’s top prospects, Mayer’s true feelings about the trade have now been revealed.

Mayer ‘Thrilled’ to Get Traded

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Mayer was reportedly “thrilled” that the Red Sox traded him and is excited for a fresh start in San Francisco.

“Infielder Marcelo Mayer, dumped by the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline and subjected to erroneous off-the-field gossip rumors, is thrilled that he’s now with the San Francisco Giants and is eagerly looking forward to working with infield guru Ron Washington,” Nightengale reported.

Marcelo Mayer is “thrilled” that he got traded to the Giants, per @BNightengale pic.twitter.com/ebnqVWh6sz — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) August 9, 2026

Mayer’s Red Sox Tenure

Mayer was the fourth overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He entered his second MLB season after making his debut last year and playing 44 games.

While he showed some promise, Mayer never consistently produced at the plate. This season, he batted .220 across 70 appearances with three home runs and 22 RBIs.

During his time with Boston, Mayer hit seven home runs and drove in 32 runs while batting .223 across 332 at-bats.