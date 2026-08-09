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Marcelo Mayer’s True Feelings About Red Sox Trade Revealed: Report

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 25: Marcelo Mayer #11 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after striking out to end the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on June 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Marcelo Mayer played his last game for the Boston Red Sox on June 25 against the New York Yankees before landing on the injured list.

That turned out to be his final game with the organization. The Red Sox made the somewhat unexpected decision to trade Mayer several days ago before the MLB trade deadline, sending him to the San Francisco Giants in a deal centered around relief pitcher Erik Miller.

Now, roughly six days later, Mayer is working his way back into the Giants’ lineup and could make his debut in the near future. Despite once being viewed as a potential “untouchable” player as one of baseball’s top prospects, Mayer’s true feelings about the trade have now been revealed.

Mayer ‘Thrilled’ to Get Traded

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Mayer was reportedly “thrilled” that the Red Sox traded him and is excited for a fresh start in San Francisco.

“Infielder Marcelo Mayer, dumped by the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline and subjected to erroneous off-the-field gossip rumors, is thrilled that he’s now with the San Francisco Giants and is eagerly looking forward to working with infield guru Ron Washington,” Nightengale reported.

Mayer’s Red Sox Tenure

Mayer was the fourth overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He entered his second MLB season after making his debut last year and playing 44 games.

While he showed some promise, Mayer never consistently produced at the plate. This season, he batted .220 across 70 appearances with three home runs and 22 RBIs.

During his time with Boston, Mayer hit seven home runs and drove in 32 runs while batting .223 across 332 at-bats.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Marcelo Mayer’s True Feelings About Red Sox Trade Revealed: Report

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