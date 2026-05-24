Red Sox Masataka Yoshida Talks Potentially Being Traded, Role with Team

The Boston Red Sox have had an issue in their outfield going back to the 2025 season. There are simply too many starter-quality players and not enough positions to play, which has largely left Masataka Yoshida, signed out of Japan by the previous front office, on the bench.

That log jam has left trade rumors hanging over the entire outfield, including players like Jarren Duran. However, Yoshida is also trying to find a way to deal with similar rumors while largely sitting on the bench, It isn’t easy to do, but as he explained though translator, it’s just something he has to deal with.

“It’s part of the game, right? If it happens, it happens,” Yoshida said, being quoted by MassLive.

A trade involving Yoshida comes with its challenges. Notably, his contract is going to be hard to move. Back in 2023, Yoshida signed a five-year, $90 million contract. He’s getting paid $18.6 million this season and in 2027.

It’s a lot of money to spend on an everyday player for the Red Sox, but it’s also a hard contract to trade, when you’ve indicated to opposing teams you’re fine leaving that money on the bench for other options.

Masataka Yoshida is Dealing With Limited Playing Time With the Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox now sit at 22-29 through 51 games. During that time, Masataka Yoshida has played in just 35 games, including 11 where he came in for one at-bat. That’s something Yoshida admitted has been hard to deal with at times.

“As far as a rhythm goes, it’s kind of hard,” Yoshida said. “Obviously it’s something I’m used to. These past couple years I’ve been used like that. So I’m kind of getting used to it now. But as a pinch hitter, when you’re put into the situation late in the game obviously you’ll face high-leverage guys. So in that sense, it’s kind of difficult — facing high-leverage guys.”

For the season, Yoshida is hitting .253, with a .349 OBP, .330 slugging percentage, and a .679 OPS. He doesn’t have any home runs and only has 6 RBIs. That lack of power has made it tough, given that the Red Sox don’t like to play him in the outfield due to bad defensive metrics and need more power out of a DH.

Still, as Yoshida noted, this is a role he’s kind of settled into with the Red Sox. In particular, since the front office switched from having Chaim Bloom as a CBO to Craig Breslow.

Other Red Sox Stars are Heavily Involved in Trade Rumors

The trade rumors are starting to heat up for the Boston Red Sox. Even with reports that they’re going to look to add another bat, many experts are pointing out that Boston looks like a seller at the trade deadline.

Among those is insider Bob Nightengale. While giving the Red Sox an “F” grade on their season through Memorial Day, he recommended they, “Should sell at the deadline, offering outfielder Jarren Duran and closer Aroldis Chapman, and start over this winter.”

Nightengale would go on to name the San Diego Padres as a landing spot for Chapman. He, however, did not mention any possible landing spots for Duran or the possibility that Yoshida gets moved at all.

Still, it’s telling that these rumors are already circling the Red Sox. The calendar has yet to turn to June, and it already looks like it’s time to sell off key pieces and rebuild for the future.