Red Sox’ Yoshida Seen Wincing at Fenway, Sparking More Doubt

Masataka Yoshida’s status with the Red Sox continues to drift deeper into limbo, and Sunday offered another discouraging sign. The 31-year-old was seen visibly wincing while throwing on the field at Fenway Park before the Red Sox’s game against the Cubs — a stark reminder that his right shoulder still isn’t close to game-ready.

Yoshida, now in year three of a five-year, $90 million deal, remains stuck in recovery mode after undergoing labrum surgery last October. He has yet to play in a game this season. While he’s been able to swing pain-free, his shoulder hasn’t cooperated when it comes to throwing — and that’s now the key to any return path to the majors.

Manager Alex Cora and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow have made it clear: if Yoshida wants at-bats in Boston, he’ll need to reclaim his role as an outfielder. The DH spot belongs to Rafael Devers now, and with the outfield already crowded and highly touted prospects on the way, there’s little room for a defensively limited player.

Red Sox Have “No Reason to Stash Him” — But No Place to Play Him

Yoshida is stuck in an awkward holding pattern. According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, Breslow says, “I think there’s no reason for somebody who we think can help us to be stashed anywhere other than Fenway Park.” But the Red Sox aren’t starting Yoshida’s rehab clock either, which under MLB rules would limit him to 20 minor league games before a required activation. And a call-up just to hit? That’s not happening.

Even as he’s faced setbacks, Yoshida has remained professional and respectful, according to the Red Sox. Breslow noted the communication between player and team has been “open and honest,” and called Yoshida “a great teammate.”

Still, the right shoulder has not progressed on the schedule the club hoped. Breslow said Yoshida has gotten out to 120 feet in his throwing program, but the intensity is “really, really light,” and nowhere near game-ready. On top of that, his pregame discomfort Sunday suggests the next step might be a setback, not a breakthrough.

The plan remains to have him evaluated this week by Boston’s medical staff. A cortisone shot or PRP injection is on the table, but either could extend the recovery timeline even further — especially if he needs to shut down completely.

But there’s a real roster problem. Even if Yoshida were fully healthy, where would he fit? Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Rob Refsnyder and now Kristian Campbell have held it down in the outfield. Roman Anthony, one of Boston’s top prospects, is knocking on the door.

That glut is why Yoshida spent most of 2023 at DH. Now with that lane closed, it’s outfield or bust — and the shoulder isn’t letting that happen.

The Sox reportedly discussed Yoshida in trade talks during each of the last two offseasons, but with roughly $54 million remaining on his deal and limited defensive value, his trade market is near zero. A release seems unlikely for now, as Boston would still be responsible for the annual $18 million CBT hit even if he clears waivers.

For now, the team insists they’re not giving up on Yoshida — a hitter they still believe can contribute when fully healthy. But another painful throwing session at Fenway on Sunday added more smoke to an already uncertain future.