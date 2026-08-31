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Boston Red Sox Promote 24-Year-Old Pitcher After Horrible Loss to Yankees

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 01: Boston Red Sox Interim Manager Chad Tracy looks on from the dugout during the first inning at Fenway Park on May 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox finished their four-game series against the New York Yankees on Sunday, and it could not have ended much worse. Boston lost to New York by an embarrassing 16-1 final score. Boston also lost three out of their four games against New York, squandering a golden opportunity to get closer to the Yankees in the AL Wild Card standings.

Now, following their bad loss to the Yankees, the Red Sox have made a roster move with one of their pitching prospects.

Boston Red Sox Promote Max Carlson to Triple-A Worcester

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GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: A detailed view of a Boston Red Sox hat and glove in the dugout against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

According to MILB’s transaction tracker, the Red Sox have assigned pitcher Max Carlson to Triple-A Worcester from Double-A Portland. The 24-year-old righty is a 2023 Boston 12th-round pick who has spent the majority of this season down in Double-A.

Carlson has shown promise in the Red Sox’s minor league system since his arrival. In 78 minor league games over four seasons, he has posted a 14-5 record, a 3.73 ERA, and 223 strikeouts split between multiple minor leagues.

Carlson’s 2026 Season With the Red Sox Organization

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GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 08: A view of the baseball hat and glove of Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on September 08, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Carlson has appeared in 32 games this season with Double-A Portland, where he has a 4-2 record, a 4.48 ERA, and 84 strikeouts. Overall, he has had some growing pains with the Double-A club but has also shown some promise.

Carlson has now appeared in his first Triple-A game with Worcester, where he has a 1-0 record, a 6.00 ERA, and two strikeouts. During his Triple-A debut, he allowed two runs on five hits and struck out two.

Overall, Carlson is a pitcher who the Red Sox are hoping can blossom into a major league talent for them in the future. Landing a call-up to Triple-A is a nice step in the right direction for the Edina, Minnesota native.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Boston Red Sox Promote 24-Year-Old Pitcher After Horrible Loss to Yankees

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