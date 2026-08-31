Boston Red Sox Promote 24-Year-Old Pitcher After Horrible Loss to Yankees

The Boston Red Sox finished their four-game series against the New York Yankees on Sunday, and it could not have ended much worse. Boston lost to New York by an embarrassing 16-1 final score. Boston also lost three out of their four games against New York, squandering a golden opportunity to get closer to the Yankees in the AL Wild Card standings.

Now, following their bad loss to the Yankees, the Red Sox have made a roster move with one of their pitching prospects.

Boston Red Sox Promote Max Carlson to Triple-A Worcester

According to MILB’s transaction tracker, the Red Sox have assigned pitcher Max Carlson to Triple-A Worcester from Double-A Portland. The 24-year-old righty is a 2023 Boston 12th-round pick who has spent the majority of this season down in Double-A.

Carlson has shown promise in the Red Sox’s minor league system since his arrival. In 78 minor league games over four seasons, he has posted a 14-5 record, a 3.73 ERA, and 223 strikeouts split between multiple minor leagues.

Carlson’s 2026 Season With the Red Sox Organization

Carlson has appeared in 32 games this season with Double-A Portland, where he has a 4-2 record, a 4.48 ERA, and 84 strikeouts. Overall, he has had some growing pains with the Double-A club but has also shown some promise.

Carlson has now appeared in his first Triple-A game with Worcester, where he has a 1-0 record, a 6.00 ERA, and two strikeouts. During his Triple-A debut, he allowed two runs on five hits and struck out two.

Overall, Carlson is a pitcher who the Red Sox are hoping can blossom into a major league talent for them in the future. Landing a call-up to Triple-A is a nice step in the right direction for the Edina, Minnesota native.