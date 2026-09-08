Boston Red Sox Announce Curtis Mead News During Angels Series

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox opened up a series with the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park.

They won by a score of 5-2.

The two teams will resume action on Tuesday night.

Ian Browne of MLB.com wrote: “The Red Sox (5-game winning streak) are 15 games over .500 (80-65) for the first time this season. They beat the Angels, 5-2, behind Bello’s first starting win since April 12, Duran’s 20th homer and a Pesky Pole missile by Rutschman.”

Boston Red Sox Announce Curtis Mead News

Also on Monday, the Red Sox announced the latest update on Curtis Mead.

He has been out since July 27 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on September 7): “Tested his recovering left hand by playing catch for the first time on Sept. 7.”

According to the site, Mead could still return this season.

He had been in the middle of the best year of his career.

Before the injury, Mead was batting .253 with 72 hits, 17 home runs, 48 RBIs, 49 runs and six stolen bases in 88 games this year.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on July 25): “BREAKING: The Boston Red Sox are trading left-hander Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals for infielder Curtis Mead, sources tell ESPN.”

Mead has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox (in addition to the Red Sox and Nationals).

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with an 80-65 record in 145 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 36-34 in 70 games at home).

After two more games with the Angels, the Red Sox will host the Kansas City Royals on Friday.