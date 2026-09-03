Hi, Subscriber

Boston Red Sox Promote Rising Pitching Prospect Before Orioles Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox
Getty
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 03: Interim manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox looks on during a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on June 03, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are set to play their series opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. Boston will be looking to start their series against the Orioles off with a victory after losing their last two games to the Seattle Mariners.

As the Red Sox prepare for their series against the Orioles, they have now made a roster move with one of their pitching prospects.

Boston Red Sox Promote Pitcher Michael Sansone to Triple-A

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FL – MAY 23: Detail of the Boston Red Sox logo on a jersey during the baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 23, 2018 at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida. The Red Sox won 4-1. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

According to MiLB’s official transaction tracker, the Red Sox have promoted pitching prospect Michael Sansone from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Worcester. This comes only a few days after the Red Sox demoted Sansone from Triple-A to Double-A.

Sansone is no stranger to being on the move, as he has split much of this season between Double-A and Triple-A. Now, after landing this latest call-up to Triple-A Worcester, he will be looking to impress.

Sansone Looking to Make the Jump to the Majors With the Red Sox

Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 08: A view of the baseball hat and glove of Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on September 08, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Sansone is currently in his fifth minor league season and is still looking to make the jump to the major league level. Getting this call-up to Triple-A Worcester is a nice step in the right direction for the 5-foot-9 lefty, and he will now be aiming to make an impact with them because of it.

Sansone has appeared in 10 games this season with Triple-A Worcester, where he has a 2-5 record, a 6.41 ERA, and 38 strikeouts. He also has a 3-3 record, a 5.36 ERA, and 45 strikeouts in 12 games with Double-A Portland this campaign.

Overall, Sansone has had some growing pains in the minors this season, but that is to be expected from a prospect pitcher. It will now be interesting to see how the 26-year-old responds to getting another chance on Triple-A Worcester’s roster from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

0 Comments

Boston Red Sox Promote Rising Pitching Prospect Before Orioles Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x