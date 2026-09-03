Boston Red Sox Promote Rising Pitching Prospect Before Orioles Series

The Boston Red Sox are set to play their series opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. Boston will be looking to start their series against the Orioles off with a victory after losing their last two games to the Seattle Mariners.

As the Red Sox prepare for their series against the Orioles, they have now made a roster move with one of their pitching prospects.

Boston Red Sox Promote Pitcher Michael Sansone to Triple-A

According to MiLB’s official transaction tracker, the Red Sox have promoted pitching prospect Michael Sansone from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Worcester. This comes only a few days after the Red Sox demoted Sansone from Triple-A to Double-A.

Sansone is no stranger to being on the move, as he has split much of this season between Double-A and Triple-A. Now, after landing this latest call-up to Triple-A Worcester, he will be looking to impress.

Sansone Looking to Make the Jump to the Majors With the Red Sox

Sansone is currently in his fifth minor league season and is still looking to make the jump to the major league level. Getting this call-up to Triple-A Worcester is a nice step in the right direction for the 5-foot-9 lefty, and he will now be aiming to make an impact with them because of it.

Sansone has appeared in 10 games this season with Triple-A Worcester, where he has a 2-5 record, a 6.41 ERA, and 38 strikeouts. He also has a 3-3 record, a 5.36 ERA, and 45 strikeouts in 12 games with Double-A Portland this campaign.

Overall, Sansone has had some growing pains in the minors this season, but that is to be expected from a prospect pitcher. It will now be interesting to see how the 26-year-old responds to getting another chance on Triple-A Worcester’s roster from here.