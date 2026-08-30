Boston Red Sox Quickly Demote 26-Year-Old Lefty During Yankees Series

The Boston Red Sox play the final game of their four-game series against the New York Yankees on Sunday. They will be looking to end the series with a victory after losing two out of their first three games against New York.

As the Red Sox prepare for their series finale against the Yankees, they have made a minor league transaction with one of their pitching prospects.

Boston Red Sox Demote Pitcher Michael Sansone to Double-A Portland

After just receiving a call-up to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, pitcher Michael Sansone has been demoted back down to Double-A Portland on Sunday. The move was confirmed by the MILB’s transactions tracker.

Sansone made an appearance for Triple-A Worcester during his latest one-day stint with the team, where he allowed five earned runs on six hits in five innings pitched. With this, the 5-foot-9 lefty struggled in his most recent appearance with Triple-A Worcester and will now be looking to bounce back with Double-A Portland.

Sansone’s 2026 Season So Far In the Red Sox’s System

Sansone has spent this season split between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. He has yet to receive a call-up to the Red Sox’s roster.

In 12 appearances for Double-A Portland, Sansone has posted a 3-3 record, a 5.36 ERA, and 45 strikeouts. He has also appeared in 10 games this campaign with Triple-A Worcester, where he has a 2-5 record, a 6.41 ERA, and 38 strikeouts.

Overall, Sansone has had some growing pains this season in the minor leagues. However, there is still time for him to end the season on a high note. It will be interesting to see how he responds after being demoted to Double-A Portland from here.