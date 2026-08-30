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Boston Red Sox Quickly Demote 26-Year-Old Lefty During Yankees Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 01: A detailed view of a Boston Red Sox hat and glove in the dugout against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox play the final game of their four-game series against the New York Yankees on Sunday. They will be looking to end the series with a victory after losing two out of their first three games against New York.

As the Red Sox prepare for their series finale against the Yankees, they have made a minor league transaction with one of their pitching prospects.

Boston Red Sox Demote Pitcher Michael Sansone to Double-A Portland

Red Sox offseason moves could include a trade for an ace lefty pitcher
GettyThe Red Sox have sent pitcher Michael Sansone back to Double-A Portland after he was just called up to Triple-A Worcester.

After just receiving a call-up to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, pitcher Michael Sansone has been demoted back down to Double-A Portland on Sunday. The move was confirmed by the MILB’s transactions tracker.

Sansone made an appearance for Triple-A Worcester during his latest one-day stint with the team, where he allowed five earned runs on six hits in five innings pitched. With this, the 5-foot-9 lefty struggled in his most recent appearance with Triple-A Worcester and will now be looking to bounce back with Double-A Portland.

Sansone’s 2026 Season So Far In the Red Sox’s System

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: A detailed view of a Boston Red Sox hat before the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Sansone has spent this season split between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. He has yet to receive a call-up to the Red Sox’s roster.

In 12 appearances for Double-A Portland, Sansone has posted a 3-3 record, a 5.36 ERA, and 45 strikeouts. He has also appeared in 10 games this campaign with Triple-A Worcester, where he has a 2-5 record, a 6.41 ERA, and 38 strikeouts.

Overall, Sansone has had some growing pains this season in the minor leagues. However, there is still time for him to end the season on a high note. It will be interesting to see how he responds after being demoted to Double-A Portland from here.

 

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Boston Red Sox Quickly Demote 26-Year-Old Lefty During Yankees Series

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