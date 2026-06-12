Red Sox Announce Surprising Mickey Gasper Lineup Move Before Rangers Game

Mickey Gasper’s recent numbers suggest a hitter moving in the wrong direction. The Red Sox nevertheless handed the 30-year-old, second-year catcher a surprising promotion Friday, installing him atop the lineup against the Rangers.

The move comes with Boston riding a four-game skid and raises fresh questions about why interim manager Chad Tracy continues to show unwavering faith in Gasper’s bat against right-handed pitching.

Tracy has been consistent about one thing since taking over from Alex Cora in late April. When a right-handed starter is on the mound, Gasper is in the lineup. Tracy installed Gasper at No. 1 against Texas Rangers right-hander Jack Leiter, with Jarren Duran bumped all the way down to fifth, according to MLB.com‘s official lineup page. The move marks the first time Gasper has batted leadoff for Boston in 2026. The eight-year minor league veteran has batted second eight times and fifth twice. The remainder of his appearances came in the bottom four slots in the order.

BOSTON RED SOX STARTING LINEUP # Name Pos AVG SLG 1 Mickey Gasper DH .273 .338 2 Ceddanne Rafaela CF .280 .431 3 Wilyer Abreu RF .273 .415 4 Willson Contreras 1B .284 .516 5 Jarren Duran LF .210 .383 6 Caleb Durbin 3B .204 .330 7 Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B .265 .337 8 Marcelo Mayer SS .224 .318 9 Connor Wong C .264 .375 SP: Sonny Gray (RHP) — 7-1, 3.20 ERA

Gasper’s Leadoff Start and the Boston Catcher’s Offensive Slide

“At the moment, with right-handers, we’re looking to be aggressive to get Mickey in there,” Tracy said in May, as quoted by NESN. “Right now, it’s hard to not put his name in there.”

On May 26, Tracy said he wanted “to see the bat in there,” according to The Boston Globe. Leiter, a former No. 2 overall draft pick, is a right-hander, so Gasper gets the call, and tonight that means the leadoff spot.

Early in the year, the numbers made that decision easy. Gasper opened his 2026 Red Sox tenure on May 10 against Tampa Bay with a 3-for-4 effort, including two doubles, that left him with a 2.000 OPS in his debut, according to ESPN. By May 31, his slash line still read a respectable .333/.364/.392/.756. Then June arrived, and Gasper’s production dropped.

In 26 at-bats this month entering Friday, Gasper has gone 4-for-26 with a .154 average and .472 OPS. The Merrimack, New Hampshire, native’s five starts leading up to tonight were not great, to say the least, at 2-for-19, as reported by CBS Sports. His season numbers have settled at .273 with zero home runs, five RBI, and a .659 OPS. Tracy, however, seems unaffected by Gasper’s plunge off the offensive cliff, even as he’s watched his team score just 27 runs in its last nine games and win just twice during that span.

Gasper never appeared in a lineup card under Alex Cora this season. Every Red Sox start he has made in 2026 came after Tracy took over, according to Over The Monster. Boston fired Cora following a 10-17 start and named Tracy interim manager. Gasper was recalled from the minors May 7.

TEXAS RANGERS STARTING LINEUP # Name Pos AVG SLG 1 Joc Pederson DH .235 .441 2 Josh Jung 3B .309 .473 3 Brandon Nimmo RF .259 .408 4 Wyatt Langford LF .214 .350 5 Ezequiel Duran SS .296 .454 6 Evan Carter CF .178 .325 7 Jake Burger 1B .250 .434 8 Kyle Higashioka C .231 .370 9 Nicky Lopez 2B .256 .359 SP: Jack Leiter (RHP) — 3-5, 4.69 ERA

Red Sox vs. Rangers Preview

The Red Sox (27-39) host the Texas Rangers (34-34) at Fenway Park with first pitch at 7:10 p.m. ET. Sonny Gray takes the ball for Boston at 7-1 with a 3.20 ERA and 1.24 WHIP, one of the club’s few reliably bright spots in a turbulent 2026 campaign. Leiter counters for Texas at 3-5 with a 4.69 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 71 innings, according to theScore. The Red Sox hold a clear edge in the pitching matchup, though the four-game skid tells a familiar story about what happens when Boston’s offense goes quiet. Caleb Durbin, who went 3-for-4 with two home runs in Boston’s most recent outing, arrives as the lineup’s hottest bat, according to Field Level Media. Texas holds a Wild Card position at .500 despite ranking among the bottom five offenses in the American League.