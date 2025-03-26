MLB Analysts Agree on AL East Champs, Predict Team Will Also Reach 2025 World Series

As Opening Day of the 2025 season arrives for 28 of Major League Baseball’s 30 teams — and with the Cubs and Dodgers set to mark their “domestic” opener — optimism runs high in clubhouses across the league.

Sure, there are a handful of squads for whom postseason dreams are too far-fetched to be realized, but as teams break camp in Arizona and Florida, hope springs eternal throughout much of baseball.

Perhaps nowhere more so than Boston.

Red Sox Players Feel They Have ‘Something Special Here’

After three consecutive seasons of missing the playoffs, the Red Sox did a lot of heavy lifting over the winter months, determined to acquire the types of players that could help them end the postseason drought. There were key free agent signings of players with championship experience, such as Alex Bregman, Aroldis Chapman and Walker Buehler, plus the blockbuster trade during the Winter Meetings that brought in ace pitcher Garret Crochet.

The new arrivals, added to a mix of returning veterans and potential breakout stars, have the Red Sox liking their chances in 2025.

“These players are winning players. We have winning coaches here. I plan on winning here,” Bregman said. “I can see that there’s something special here.”

MLB Analysts See Boston as Favorites to Win Division, Reach World Series

A bevy of MLB analysts appear to feel the same way.

As part of its season preview coverage, MLB.com recently surveyed 59 MLB.com voters for their predictions on each division winner, Wild Card team, pennant winner, and the 2025 World Series champion. From the AL East, Boston was the team voters picked to finish on top, writing:

“Boston hasn’t enjoyed a winning season since 2021 and has finished in the AL East cellar in two of the past three years. But our voters believe this club is primed to turn things around after making two of the highest-profile moves of the winter. First, the Red Sox traded for left-handed starter Garrett Crochet, the clear-cut rotation ace they desperately needed. Then they signed two-time All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman in free agency. His right-handed swing should fit perfectly in Fenway Park, where he can pepper the Green Monster. Those are just a couple of reasons why this year could be a special one in Beantown.”

MLB.com’s voters also picked the Red Sox to be the AL representative in the World Series, although the Dodgers were the choice to win it all:

“Beyond those aforementioned names and established stars such as Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran, Boston’s 2025 outlook is brightened by a stellar crop of prospects. Kristian Campbell, MLB Pipeline’s No. 7 prospect, will be on their Opening Day roster. Outfielder Roman Anthony (No. 2 prospect in MLB) and shortstop Marcelo Mayer (No. 12) may help out at some point this year, too. Injuries befall every team. But the Red Sox are well-suited to fix any holes that may appear, especially on the position-player side.”

Similarly, in its season preview writeup, CBS Sports asked five members of its MLB staff to make their 2025 predictions. Four of the analysts chose Boston to win the AL East, with the fifth person selecting the Red Sox to place second.

“The Red Sox are the division’s most improved team thanks to Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman, and I love their offense,” wrote Mike Axisa. “They have contact, they have power, they have speed. And also an excellent farm system they can use to upscale their roster (through call ups and trades) in a way the Yankees and Orioles can’t.”