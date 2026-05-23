MLB Legend Roger Clemens Makes Feelings Clear About Boston Red Sox

On Saturday afternoon, the Boston Red Sox will continue their series with the Minnesota Twins (at Fenway Park).

They are coming off an 8-6 loss on Friday.

Despite the loss, Red Sox legend Roger Clemens threw out the first pitch.

The MLB wrote: “7x Cy Young Award winner and 1986 AL MVP Roger Clemens threw out the first pitch to his son, Kody Clemens, at Fenway Park ❤️”

Roger Clemens Makes Honest Red Sox Statement

Clemens also did an interview with NESN.

He spoke about the organization.

Clemens: “Come up quite often. A couple times during the summer to watch the Sox play. Watch them obviously, on TV… This is home for me, it’s where I got my start.”

Play

Clemens’ MLB Career

Clemens was picked in the first round of the 1983 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 13 years of his career with the Red Sox, winning three Cy Young Awards (and making five MLB All-Star Games in that span.

Following Boston, Clemens went on to play for the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Houston Astros over 24 total seasons.

@RedSeatPodcast wrote (on December 17, 2025): “Years with BOS: 13 (1984-1996) Stats/Accolades with Boston… – 382 GS, 3.06 ERA, 2590 K – 3x AL Cy Young (86, 87, 91) – 1986 AL MVP – 5x All-Star – 76.8 fWAR – All-Time Boston leader in wins (tied) & strikeouts”

Clemens’ son (Kody) is currently on the Twins.

He finished Friday’s win with no hits in five at-bats.

On the season, the 30-year-old is batting .230 with 29 hits, four home runs, 12 RBI’s, 16 runs and five stolen bases.

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox have had a tough start to the season.

They are 22-28 in 50 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the American League East.

Over their last ten games, the Red Sox have gone 5-5 (and they are 8-15 in 23 games at Fenway Park).

After two more games with the Twins, they will host the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.