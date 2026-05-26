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7-Year MLB Veteran Still Playing For Boston Red Sox Minor League Team

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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Matt Thaiss #21 of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates a two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 22, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox will open up a series with the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are coming off a series where they got swept by the Minnesota Twins (also at home).

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “This is the first time the Minnesota Twins have swept the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in 32 years, dating back to June 13-15, 1994. It was so long ago that Roger Clemens was pitching for the Red Sox. Now, his kid, Kody, is playing for the Twins.”

MLB Vet Playing For Red Sox Minor League Team

GettyPete Fairbanks #29 of the Tampa Bay Rays and Matt Thaiss #34 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrate a 4-2 win against the New York Yankees during their game at Yankee Stadium on July 28, 2025 in New York City.

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that Matt Thaiss is currently playing for the Worcester Red Sox (their Triple-A affiliate).

He is batting .211 with 15 hits, two home runs, 12 RBI’s, 10 runs and one stolen base in 23 games.

Over the offseason, Thaiss signed a Minor League deal with the Red Sox.

@milb_central wrote (on February 4): “The Boston Red Sox have signed Matt Thaiss to a minor league contract. The catcher has a .276 batting average along with 366 RBI throughout his minor league career.”

Thaiss’ MLB Career

GettyMatt Thaiss #21 of the Los Angeles Angels hits a two-run single against the Chicago Cubs in the fifth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 06, 2023 in Anaheim, California.

Thaiss was picked in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Angels.

Most recently, Thaiss played the 2025 season with the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

GettyMatt Thaiss #21 of the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium on July 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Over 305 career games, the 31-year-old is batting .210 with 172 hits, 23 home runs, 95 RBI’s, 92 runs and seven stolen bases.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Sox (or another team) gives him a chance this season.

Red Sox Right Now

GettyBoston Red Sox Interim Manager Chad Tracy looks on from the dugout during the first inning at Fenway Park on May 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Red Sox are at the bottom of the American League East with a 22-30 record in 52 games.

They are 8-17 in the 25 games they have played at Fenway Park.

After the Braves, the Red Sox will visit the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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7-Year MLB Veteran Still Playing For Boston Red Sox Minor League Team

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