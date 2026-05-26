7-Year MLB Veteran Still Playing For Boston Red Sox Minor League Team

On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox will open up a series with the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are coming off a series where they got swept by the Minnesota Twins (also at home).

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “This is the first time the Minnesota Twins have swept the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in 32 years, dating back to June 13-15, 1994. It was so long ago that Roger Clemens was pitching for the Red Sox. Now, his kid, Kody, is playing for the Twins.”

MLB Vet Playing For Red Sox Minor League Team

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that Matt Thaiss is currently playing for the Worcester Red Sox (their Triple-A affiliate).

He is batting .211 with 15 hits, two home runs, 12 RBI’s, 10 runs and one stolen base in 23 games.

Over the offseason, Thaiss signed a Minor League deal with the Red Sox.

@milb_central wrote (on February 4): “The Boston Red Sox have signed Matt Thaiss to a minor league contract. The catcher has a .276 batting average along with 366 RBI throughout his minor league career.”

Thaiss’ MLB Career

Thaiss was picked in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Angels.

Most recently, Thaiss played the 2025 season with the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

Over 305 career games, the 31-year-old is batting .210 with 172 hits, 23 home runs, 95 RBI’s, 92 runs and seven stolen bases.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Sox (or another team) gives him a chance this season.

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are at the bottom of the American League East with a 22-30 record in 52 games.

They are 8-17 in the 25 games they have played at Fenway Park.

After the Braves, the Red Sox will visit the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.