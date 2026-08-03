MLB World Reacts to Stunning Red Sox Trade Package for Adley Rutschman

The Boston Red Sox acquired three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, parting with a package headlined by Red Sox No. 2 prospect Anthony Eyanson, MLB Pipeline No. 4 organizational prospect Kyson Witherspoon, outfielder Enddy Azocar — Boston’s No. 5-ranked prospect, and major league catcher Carlos Narváez. The move addresses Boston’s offensive void behind the plate as the club surges into playoff contention.

But the seemingly high price paid by the Red Sox and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow also triggered an immediate split among fans and media over whether the cost was justified.

Dumbfounded in Boston

An executive from another organization summed up the harshest view, as quoted by MassLive’s Sean McAdam.

“I’m absolutely dumbfounded by this. This is literally one of the most ridiculous trades I’ve seen in 30 years,” the rival exec told McAdam.

Critics fixated on what they considered a big overpay for Rutschman, namely three top-five prospects departing to a division rival for a 28-year-old with 1½ years of control remaining, nursing a wrist injury and on the injured list.

One fan articulated the fan frustration, writing, “Giving up three of your top-five prospects for a 28-year-old with an injured wrist and only 1½ years of team control feels like a massive price to pay.”

Another echoed the skepticism.

“Fire Breslow. I don’t care that’s [expletive] insane. Three of the top six in the system for a guy with 1.5 years of control is utterly absurd.”

Rutschman’s .764 OPS this season offered respectable value — and his career .756 mark wasn’t nothing — but not enough to justify the cost for the unconvinced.

The World Series Calculus

NESN’s Rob Bradford offered a counterpoint on the “310 to Left” podcast.

“I never say it’s too much to pay, because our goal has been since November to be a World Series team,” Bradford said on the podcast. “You need to make World Series moves at this time of year. This clubhouse had earned the right to do that. This is what it is, the cost of doing business. How many times have we seen even the biggest trades, like the Chris Sale trade, where we say you can’t give that up, and then four years later it was definitely worth it?”

Boston had earned aggressive positioning after its franchise-record 21-4 July surge, Bradford said. Boston’s existing catchers — Connor Wong and Narváez — combined for a .615 OPS, ranked 25th in baseball. Rutschman, when healthy, represented an instant upgrade to a position of critical need.

One defender of the deal posted, “I don’t care what anyone says. I stand behind Craig. Enddy Azocar’s in A ball. Witherspoon can’t get his [expletive] together. They dealt one really good prospect. Rutschman is an immediate upgrade to a position of need in the middle of a playoff run.”

Another pro-trade voice chimed in, writing, “Fans complaining about this are just looking for something to complain about. The front office is being aggressive, and Adley Rutschman is an immediate upgrade behind the plate. Was the price steep? Maybe. But you have to give up value to get value.”

Bradford landed a lighter moment while he was at it, noting that the package included catcher Jake Rogers alongside Rutschman.

“You’ve got a great potential mustache in Jake Rogers as well,” Bradford said.