MLB Trade Rumors: Cubs, Red Sox Get Bad News on $6.2 Million Pitcher

The Boston Red Sox apparently won’t get a second chance to trade for a coveted starting pitcher.

The Red Sox reportedly made a big offer to the Minnesota Twins for pitcher Joe Ryan, a popular trade target who was also linked to the Chicago Cubs. But an MLB insider reported on Sunday that the Twins are shutting down trade talks and holding onto Ryan as they aim to make a playoff push.

Twins Make Decision That Will Impact Red Sox, Cubs

Though Ryan had been a popular name in MLB trade rumors ahead of the August 3 deadline, the Twins ended the speculation by deciding to buy instead of sell.

“After weeks of speculation, former MLB general manager and insider Jim Bowden reported that the Twins won’t be trading Ryan and are approaching the trade deadline as buyers, with bullpen help remaining their top priority,” noted KD Jain of The Sporting News.

The Red Sox rolled out a huge offer to the Twins with the hope of landing Ryan, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported this week. Speier shared that the Red Sox offered left-handed pitcher Payton Tolle and top prospect shortstop Franklin Arias to the Twins, but were rebuffed.

MLB insider Robert Murray also suggested the Cubs would be interested, though noted at the time that the Twins were still deciding whether to buy or sell.

“I’m putting a higher-end option here and, really, no one knows what the Twins will do at the deadline,” Murray said. “But many teams will ask about Ryan, he’s a playoff-caliber pitcher where if he’s starting a game, you feel good about your chances. But do the Cubs have enough to get it done?”

The Twins could have long-term plans for Ryan, Jain hinted. He returned to the team on a one-year, $6.2 million contract to avoid salary arbitration, and has a $13 million mutual option for next season.

Twins Pushed Back Joe Ryan’s Start

Prior to Bowden’s report ending trade speculation, the Twins sparked some speculation when they decided to forgo Ryan’s planned start against the Athletics on Sunday.

Twins manager Derek Shelton later explained that the team wanted to give Ryan some extra rest before he takes the mound against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

“He just had some general arm fatigue,” Shelton said, via MLB.com. “And coming out of the break, after talking to him, Pete [Maki, pitching coach] and I talking to him, and then talking to Nick [Paparesta, head athletic trainer], it was just like, ‘All right, let’s just move this back and get him back on track.’ “

Ryan threw a bullpen session on Saturday, and said that his arm fatigue was gradually getting better.