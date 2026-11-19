New MLB Trade Rumors creep onto social media almost daily. There are new rumors regarding the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and more.

On to the new rumors…

Tarik Skubal has reportedly met with the Mets, Blue Jays, Dodgers, and now the Padres.

Some MLB insiders have reported on “mystery teams” being in on Skubal. One insider may have revealed the identity of one of those mystery teams. This insider reveals that the Cubs have plans to meet with Skubal before Thanksgiving. With American Thanksgiving being one week away, that leaves a lot of time for a meeting to take place.

It’s no secret that the Blue Jays need bats, one of those bats on their radar is Seiya Suzuki. Unfortunately for them, the Padres present an obstacle, as they are another frontrunner to land slugger.

One insider has predicted that the Blue Jays will walk away from free agency with at least one big name signed to their club, whether that is Skubal, Suzuki, Brandon Lowe, or someone else remains to be seen.

Wednesday was a busy day for a few signings and trades. Sonny Gray went back to the Minnesota Twins, the Detroit Tigers traded away Jace Jung for cash, the Seattle Mariners traded for Maikel Garcia while the Red Sox acquired Nick Fortes.

With that information in mind, the Red Sox could bring a Blue Jays slugger into their midst. One insider believes that the Red Sox will be aggresive in trying to land Randy Arozarena, but the Red Sox would be open to adding George Springer if they miss on Arozarena. Springer has also expressed an interest in joining the Red Sox.

Now, gentle readers, onto the big board…

MLB Trade Rumors: Best Free Agents Available

Here are the top free agents available following the November GM meetings.

Tarik Skubal, Starting Pitcher. Skubal is the belle of this year’s free agency ball. He is looking for a long-term deal in the $350-$500 million range. He will be worth every penny for the team that lands him. The Mets, Blue Jays, Cubs, and Dodgers are the frontrunners here.

Freddy Peralta, Starting Pitcher. Peralta rebuilt his value with the Rays following a trade from the Mets at the MLB Trade Deadline. He pulled off a fantastic postseason and will be one of the top free agents to watch in the coming days.

Teruaki Sato, 3B. Sato is one of the imports posted from NPB. He should be a middle of the order bat for whichever team signs him. He will likely land a deal similar to Alex Bregman or Matt Chapman, with the Yankees and Red Sox leading the way here.

Randy Arozarena, LF. The 32-year-old enjoyed a career season, but after rejecting the Seattle Mariners qualifying offer he will likely join a new team this offseason. He consistently hits 20+ home runs, can steal bases, and doesn’t walk or get struck out a lot.

Seiya Suzuki, RF. Suzuki is a great combination of offense and defense. He can hit home runs, play great defense, and hit for average. What’s not to like?

Adrian Morejon, Relief Pitcher. Morejon is the top relief pitcher in this year’s free agency class. The southpaw rejected the Padres qualifying offer and has no shortage of suitors. He has played set-up man to Mason Miller recently, but could get a shot as a closer for his new team, depending on where he lands.

Brandon Lowe, 2B. If you are looking for a power hitter, look no further than Brandon Lowe. He can hit home runs, knocking over 30 this past year. He upped his defensive game in 2026, but health has always been an issue for him.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B. Chisholm is 29 years old but has yet to fully reach his potential as an MLB player. With that in mind, he may earn a shorter-term deal to build up his worth and secure a long-term pact after that. He has expressed a desire to play multiple positions, which could very much work to his advantage.

Other Notable Free Agents Available

Here is a list of free agents who might not command the highest salaries but will more than likely have a big impact on the team that they sign with.

Ty France, Infielder.

Kevin Gausman, Starting Pitcher.

Nick Martinez, Reliever.

Casey Mize, Starting Pitcher.

Tyler Stephenson, Catcher.

Shota Imanaga, Starting Pitcher.

Foster Griffin, Starting Pitcher.

Mauricio Dubon, Utility Player.

Ian Happ, Outfielder.

Luis Arraez, 2B & 1B.

Daulton Varsho, CF.

J.P. Crawford, Shortstop.

David Peterson, Starting Pitcher.

Tyler Mahle, Starting Pitcher.

Gleyber Torres, 2B.

MLB Trade Rumors: Every MLB Team’s Current Payroll & Biggest Need

Here are the tax payrolls and biggest needs for every MLB team.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Tax Payroll: $184,593,376

Biggest Needs: Left-handed batters and bullpen.

Atlanta Braves

Tax Payroll: $230,700,000

Biggest Needs: Bullpen help and a starting pitcher.

Oakland Athletics

Tax Payroll: $118,692,856

Biggest Needs: Starting pitching, bullpen pitchers, lots of pitchers.

Baltimore Orioles

Tax Payroll: $159,891,666

Biggest Needs: Upgrade in the outfield.

Boston Red Sox

Tax Payroll: $249,467,551

Biggest Needs: Offense.

Chicago Cubs

Tax Payroll: $168,724,047

Biggest Needs: Starting pitching.

Chicago White Sox

Tax Payroll: $125,886,666

Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers, outfielders, and relief pitchers.

Cincinnati Reds

Tax Payroll: $108,075,745

Biggest Needs: Pitching to improve their team ERA.

Cleveland Guardians

Tax Payroll: $106,641,666

Biggest Needs: Starting pitcher and a boost to their bullpen.

Colorado Rockies

Tax Payroll: $110,313,095

Biggest Needs: Lots of pitchers.

Detroit Tigers

Tax Payroll: $184,214,772

Biggest Needs: At least one starting pitcher and several bullpen additions.

Houston Astros

Tax Payroll: $211,484,994

Biggest Needs: Starting pitcher, relief pitching, upgrade to their outfield.

Kansas City Royals

Tax Payroll: $150,885,858

Biggest Needs: Several bullpen arms & right-handed hitter (preferably a center-fielder).

Los Angeles Angels

Tax Payroll: $117,333,333

Biggest Needs: A couple bullpen upgrades, a center fielder, and left-handed batters.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Tax Payroll: $384,757,413

Biggest Needs: Bullpen depth and young players.

Miami Marlins

Tax Payroll: $87,566,666

Biggest Needs: Offense.

Milwaukee Brewers

Tax Payroll: $125,958,987

Biggest Needs: A couple of starting pitchers.

Minnesota Twins

Tax Payroll: $141,118,358

Biggest Needs: Offensive additions and a couple of bullpen arms.

New York Mets

Tax Payroll: $280,676,397

Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers and bullpen upgrades.

New York Yankees

Tax Payroll: $296,871,700

Biggest Needs: Bullpen upgrades.

Philadelphia Phillies

Tax Payroll: $293,253,770

Biggest Needs: Outfielders.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Tax Payroll: $132,835,972

Biggest Needs: Better defensive players & pitching depth.

San Diego Padres

Tax Payroll: $214,728,678

Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers.

San Francisco Giants

Tax Payroll: $179,469,352

Biggest Needs: Pitchers.

Seattle Mariners

Tax Payroll: $175,183,333

Biggest Needs: High-leverage relievers and an impact right-handed batter (either a LF or 3B).

St. Louis Cardinals

Tax Payroll: $113,290,279

Biggest Needs: Bullpen arms, a starting pitcher (or two), and a left-handed hitting shortstop or third baseman.

Tampa Bay Rays

Tax Payroll: $104,066,666

Biggest Needs: One starting pitcher & a couple of bullpen arms.

Texas Rangers

Tax Payroll: $193,316,666

Biggest Needs: Offense and relievers.

Toronto Blue Jays

Tax Payroll: $227,577,571

Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers and offense.

Washington Nationals

Tax Payroll: $83,116,666

Biggest Needs: Starting pitchers and bullpen pitchers

MLB Trade Rumors: Big Free Agents Off the Board

Here is the list of every big free agent signed to an MLB team before the looming lockout.

Jake Bauers, 1B/OF. (SIGNS WITH RED SOX, 4 years, $58 million)

Dustin May, Starting Pitcher (SIGNS WITH WHITE SOX).

Evan Phillips, Relief Pitcher (SIGNS WITH BRAVES).

Sonny Gray, Starting Pitcher. (SIGNS WITH TWINS).