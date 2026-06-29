MLB World Reacts To Red Sox Star Nearly Throwing No-Hitter Against Yankees

On Sunday evening, the Boston Red Sox are looking to sweep the New York Yankees in their four-game series.

The Red Sox got an incredible start from Sonny Gray.

He took a no-hitter into the middle of the 8th inning.

UPDATE: The Red Sox won 5-4.

MLB World Reacts To Gray Nearly Throwing No-Hitter

Here’s what people were saying about Gray on social media:

Tyler Milliken: “The no-hitter is over, but the night ends with the Fenway Faithful showing Sonny Gray some love. 18 years since the last Red Sox no-hitter. The drought continues.”

David Borges: “Remember when Sonny Gray couldn’t handle New York? He did tonight.”

Just Baseball: “Sonny Gray, WOW! 7.1 IP 1 H 0 R 1 BB 9 K’s The only hit he allowed was to the final batter he faced”

@pamsson: “Sonny Gray was serving up meatballs all game but the lineup is so cold right now it looks like he did this amazing job. This reminds me of the Luis Gil start in Fenway back in April. He was bad but got away with it.”

Chris Cotillo: “Amed Rosario singles up the middle and Sonny Gray’s bid at a no-hitter is over. The Fenway faithful gives him a nice hand and his night is over.”

Adam Kaufman: “There are like four good things about this miserable Red Sox season and Sonny Gray is certainly one of them”

@BOSSportsGordo: “Sonny Gray was masterful against the Yankees: 7.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 Ks Dude no-hit the Yankees into the 8th and put the boys in position to four game 🧹 the Yankees. His ERA for the season is down to 2.69 😳”

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are at the bottom of the American League East with a 35-46 record in 81 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 15-25 in 40 games at Fenway Park).

Following the Yankees, the Red Sox will remain at home to host the Washington Nationals on Monday night.