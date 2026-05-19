Ex-Red Sox MVP Sends Strong Message to Jarren Duran Amid Early Season Struggles

The Boston Red Sox are in last place and are fighting amongst themselves and the city in which they play.

Mo Vaughn, who as a member of the Red Sox won the 1995 American League MVP, things the latter has to stop.

Vaughn took Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran to task on WEEI for his publicly critical comments about Michael Holley last week, suggesting Duran “have a little bit of self-awareness” amid his outburst.

Duran has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the past two seasons. It finally seems to be adversely affecting him this season, both on and off the field, since Duran has been lashing out at media and fans and is slashing just .181/.247/.301 with only 12 extra-base hits in 42 games.

Mo Vaughn: Jarren Duran Needs to Have ‘A Little Bit of Self-Awareness’

Vaughn is 30th on the Red Sox’s all-time list for bWAR (24.7) and is seventh in franchise history in home runs (230).

So even though he played before social media, Vaughn knows the pressure associated with being the face of the Red Sox franchise. But he also knows how to keep from exacerbating those troubles — especially on social media.

“We have to always be careful of pressing send,” Vaughn said on WEEI on Monday. “Because when you press that send button, it doesn’t come back, and then we’ve got to have a little bit of self-awareness about when we can talk and when we can’t talk.

“You play for an organization. Your words mean something. You represent an organization.”

Duran referred to Holley as a clown in a social-media post after the NBC Sports Boston personality was critical of the Red Sox for misrepresenting Roman Anthony’s wrist injury.

“I know Michael Holley very, very well. Solid dude,” Vaughn said. “Duran, hitting .200, man, you should be hitting the batting cage, figuring out your swing, and trying not to bring any heat to yourself. You know where we are, you know we’re not playing well. Have self-awareness, get yourself together, and be a contributor.”

Mo Vaughn: Boston is ‘a Very Tough Media-Driven Place’

Vaughn spent eight seasons with the Red Sox and twice helped them reach the playoffs. But he also played in Southern California and for the New York Mets and seemed to indicate Boston was the toughest media environment of the bunch.

“Boston is a very tough media-driven place,” Vaughn said. “A lot of the media are fans of the team for years. There are high expectations.”

Still, by practicing self awareness and keeping things real with himself, Vaughn was able to remain grounded and not get too high or too low.

“You have to look in the mirror and say, ‘What am I really doing? How well am I really playing, and what do I deserve?’” Vaughn said. “When you are able to do that, you are able to compartmentalize and go and be like, ‘Alright, I have to get back on my game.’ That’s just the way it is.

“I thought Boston drove me to the heights of success when I was there, all because you had to stay in reality, and you had to come out and produce and when you didn’t, you heard about it.”